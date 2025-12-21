mobile app bar

Jerry Rice Feels No Current NFL Player Can Survive His Intense Workout Routine

Suresh Menon
Published

San Francisco 49ers former wide receiver Jerry Rice before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium.

Longevity in the NFL is rare. But longevity at wide receiver is almost unheard of due to the amount of hits they take regularly. And yet, Jerry Rice dominated the NFL for nearly 20 seasons, with a career spanning from 1985 to 2004.

Across those two decades, Rice rewrote what was believed to be physically impossible at his position. He retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in receptions (1,549), receiving yards (22,895), and receiving touchdowns (197), numbers so far ahead of the field that even modern pass-heavy offenses haven’t come close to chasing them down.

Add to this superlative individual stats, three Super Bowl rings, a Super Bowl MVP, 13 Pro Bowl nods, and 10 First-team All-Pro selections, and it’s no wonder why Rice’s resume remains the gold standard for every ambitious wideout in the NFL. But the real question is whether anyone today could sustain that level of excellence for decades.

Like Tom Brady, the former Niner’s sustained greatness wasn’t accidental. It was built on a level of discipline and physical commitment that, according to the former 49ers WR himself, today’s NFL players would not easily endure.

Appearing recently on The Next Role Show, Jerry was asked a simple question: What was one workout routine that a current NFL player wouldn’t survive? “The famous hill run,” Rice said in reply, before adding, “Two and a half miles up, last 800 meters, straight uphill. It was gonna break you, or it was gonna make you stronger.”

The first-ballot Hall of Famer said his intense incline run wasn’t just conditioning for conditioning’s sake. In fact, it was a deliberate attempt to weaponize fatigue, to train his body to thrive when others were fading.

“So I trained myself to be able to conquer that hill. In the fourth quarter, that’s when I was at my best. Because I’m still bouncing around and I still got energy. Now I can play my best football,” he said.

That philosophy explains why Rice was still torching defensive backs deep into his late 30s and early 40s, long after most receivers had retired or slipped into irrelevance.

That said, Rice’s hill runs were only one piece of a larger, almost obsessive approach to preparation. In Geoff Colvin’s popular book Talent Is Overrated, Rice’s training habits are described as borderline punishing, even by professional athlete standards.

Per Colvin, Rice trained six days a week during the offseason entirely on his own. His mornings were devoted to cardiovascular work, often running a hilly five-mile trail and finishing with ten forty-meter wind sprints up the steepest section.

Then, in the afternoons, the former Niner followed it up with an equally demanding weight training session. These workouts became legendary around the league, to the point that other players would occasionally join him just to see what it felt like. Some of them, Colvin notes, didn’t even make it through the day without getting sick.

All said and done, in an era where development in sports science, load management, and recovery has never been higher, Rice’s words land almost like a challenge. Because players today like Micah Parsons, Josh Allen and Myles Garrett exhibit unprecedented physicality.

But what Rice truly meant by his flex was that even if there may be better athletes with latent potential, no one will be willing to embrace the kind of daily discomfort that defined his greatness. Like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, for Rice, outworking everyone is the recipe to be a legend.

