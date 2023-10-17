“We Were Up 29-0 At the Half So I Went Home and Fell Asleep”: SNL Skit Hilariously Jokes About Deion Sanders’ Loss to Stanford

Deion Sanders who doesn’t lose much, faced the worst loss of his career after his Colorado Buffaloes blew up a 29-point lead against a mediocre Stanford. The team has faced much trolling online. Now, Kenan Thompson hilariously enacted Coach Prime in Saturday Night Live’s skit after Colorado’s loss. SNL presented a hilarious skit on Coach Prime, making light of Colorado blowing a 29-0 lead.

Deion hasn’t faced such a situation in his whole career. After the game, he says he had an uneasy feeling of complacency going into the 2nd half. It has been a topsy-turvy start to his Buffs tenure. He has often been criticized for not taking the job seriously and using it as a launchpad for his sons and their brand.

SNL Skit on Colorado’s Brutal Loss

After Sanders’s team crumbled against Stanford and gave up a 29-point lead, SNL came out with a skit imitating the two-time Super Bowl Winner. In the SNL segment hosted by Colin Jost and Keenan Thomson, Thomson came out dressed as Coach Prime wearing a hoodie, a cross, and sunglasses. A hilarious conversation ensues between Colin and Thompson poking fun at Sanders. Imitating Sanders, Thompson replied when asked about the Stanford loss and his tenure at Jackson State:

” Wasn’t that crazy? We were up 29-0 after half so I went home and fell asleep. I woke up this morning and found out…Coaching is the higher calling for me and God called me and said Jackson State was my destiny but then he called me again to tell me my promised land is Colorado.”

Taking shots at his 4-3 record, Colin lists schools like Georgia, Florida, etc. with perfect records and teams like Ole Miss, and Duke that have lost fewer games than the Buffs. The boys will be going up against 4-2 UCLA at the Rose Bowl after their bye week. It remains to be seen how this loss has affected the team, and whether they will come back with more determination than ever or has their confidence taken a permanent shot.

Deion Sanders Says His Team Has No Choice But to Go Forward

Sanders says they have no choice but to go forward because this is life. It’s a really hard loss for him because, in his playing career, his team has never lost like that. Talking to the reporter for Colorado Buffs TV, he said

” It’s life. This ain’t the only thing going on in life. All of you guys deal with something and then keep on moving. We have to do the same. They didn’t expect that and now have to buckle up and go on. We can’t sit down and have a pity party. Don’t feel bad for us. We have to take this on the chin because we deserve it. He has never been in this situation. This is all tough for me. Every game is important from here on now.”

Visibly upset by the loss, Deion further complained about complacency by his team going into the second half and took a shot at the media for reveling in their loss. The Buffaloes and Sanders take on UCLA after a week. It will be another challenging matchup for the Buffs as they have not won against in an away game since joining the Pac-12. The Buffs were crushed 45-17 by UCLA in Boulder last season.