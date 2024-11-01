Jets Player Makes a Space Jam Reference After Aaron Rodgers & Co. Sneak a Win Against the Texans

Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks off the field after the Jets win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Prepare for the unexpected, as it always arrives. After weeks and weeks of poor performances, the New York Jets have finally secured a win. And that too, against their formidable opponents, the Houston Texans. This unexpected shift to peak performance apparently came due to some secret juice that QB Aaron Rodgers had been drinking after his teammate Thomas Morstead recommended it. Or at least, that’s how Morstead feels.

Following the win, Morstead, the star punter for the NY Jets, took to Instagram to share an endearing photo of him and Rodgers together. While the Jets’ fans were pleased to see their veteran QB on Morstead’s feed, one thing that particularly caught their eye was the bottle that he was holding.

The label on the bottle said, ‘Morstead’s secret stuff,’ which is a clever reference to the Michael Jordan-starring movie, ‘Space Jam.’

Whole league gonna start drinking spicy water soon ️ pic.twitter.com/hxZSNPfEwX — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 1, 2024

In the movie, Bugs Bunny, an iconic cartoon character, fills an ordinary bottle with tap water and writes, ‘Michael’s secret stuff’ on it, to induce a placebo effect, which in turn, inspires the fatigued teammates to believe they’re somehow stronger.

Interestingly, Morstead put his own twist on the iconic scene by simply mixing cayenne pepper and water. Although it’s just two ingredients, Rodgers has even dubbed it the “fountain of youth.” So, it’s quite evident that Morstead’s trick worked, as his not-so-‘secret stuff’ brought a win to the Jets after a disappointing record of 2-6.

Trick or not, there’s no denying that Rodgers’ performance against the Houston Texans was unlike anything the team has seen so far, signaling good signs for the Jets’ season this year.

Aaron Rodgers showcases his true form against the Texans

The Jets brought on Rodgers in 2023, and since then, he hasn’t really given a performance that made it worth their while. Until yesterday. The Texans lost to the Jets by a significant score of 21-13, and the major credit for the win goes to Rodgers, who, we assume, drank the secret juice after the second quarter. He became an unstoppable force after that.

Aaron Rodgers in the second half vs. the #Texans: – 15/18

– 179 yards

– 3 TDs

– 0 INTs

– 147.7 passer rating The AR we all remember. pic.twitter.com/0lva7tNqi2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 1, 2024

Up till the second quarter, the Jets were behind by 7-0, after which, Rodgers tightened his shoes. Then, down to the end of the 4th quarter itself, the Texans managed to only rake in 6 points while the Jets brought their total to 21.

In the second half of the game, Rodgers recorded 15/18 completed passes, 3 touchdowns, and a 147.7 passing rating, taking all the fans down a nostalgic trip to who the veteran QB used to be back in his golden days. Hopefully, that same quarterback is back for good and leads the lost Jets toward an age of glory.