“The Only Good Part About the TikTok Ban”: NFL Fans React to Jackson Mahomes’ Goodbye Video

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Brittany Mahomes (L) and Jackson Mahomes (M) celebrate in a suite against the Baltimore Ravens in the final minute in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Barring a Supreme Court ruling in its favor – or a sale of its U.S. operation – TikTok will be banned in the United States on Jan. 19. As a result, millions of Americans have begun posting farewell videos on the social networking app. That includes Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson, who released a parting message earlier today.

Advertisement

Commenters immediately ripped into Jackson and in the process, they made it very clear where they stand on the younger Mahomes no longer having a platform.

Reasons to ban Tik Tok: 1. This dude

2. China

3. This dude again — Stat Tree (@theStatTree) January 17, 2025

What NFL fans are watching his daily content? — Total Apex Media (@TotalApexMedia) January 17, 2025

This is the only good part about the TikTok ban — The Skoo (@The_Skoo) January 17, 2025

Mahomes currently has more than 1.1 million TikTok followers. There are surely some NFL fans mixed in with that group, but none of whom who seem to enjoy his videos were in that comment section.

The little brother that rides on the fame of his older accomplished 3 time Super Bowl winning brother. No one cares about Jackson Mahomes and his terrible dance moves. — NFLComedySkits (@NFLComedySkits) January 17, 2025

Digging deep to rid myself of negative emotion to write an objective comment. This is not enjoyable content. — Ryan DeQuiroz (@Ryan_DeQuiroz) January 17, 2025

This is not the first time Jackson’s TikTok content has caught some flak. NFL fans, for the most part, have never enjoyed watching him dance on the sidelines for TikTok. His videos have even landed him in serious trouble in the past, like the time he was caught making a TikTok while standing on the late Sean Taylor’s number, which was painted on the field for a number retirement ceremony.

It would seem that NFL loyalists dislike Jackson Mahomes even more than Patrick Mahomes. His most recent brush with the law doesn’t seem to have helped his case either.

Kansas City’s star quarterback could try to change that with a third consecutive Lombardi Trophy, though. His Chiefs battle the Houston Texans in the first game of the NFL Divisional round on Saturday. Kickoff for the contest is 4:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC/ESPN.