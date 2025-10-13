NFL Analyst Urges Aaron Glenn to Fire Himself or Bench Justin Fields to Save His Job

East Rutherford, NJ — August 22, 2025 — Coach Aaron Glenn and quarterback Justin Fields of the Jets before the game. The Philadelphia Eagles came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets in the final preseason season game. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets extended their losing streak on Sunday morning, kicking off NFL Sunday for fans with one of the ugliest games you’re likely to see. The 13-11 defeat in London was bad enough, but the stats and storylines coming out of the game are even worse for rookie head coach Aaron Glenn’s abysmal 0-6 squad.

Despite the presence of other struggling teams in the NFL in 2025—we’re looking at you, Saints, Bengals, and Browns—the Jets have managed to separate themselves as the league’s only remaining winless team. Even Spencer Rattler got his first career win for New Orleans after starting 0-10. Somehow, New York seems like they might have a quarterback who’s even worse … in Justin Fields.

Fields put up some dastardly numbers over in England, finishing the game with just 45 yards on 9-for-17 passing. However, he was also sacked a whopping nine times by the Denver Broncos for -55 yards, meaning the Jets finished this game with negative passing yardage (-10, to be exact).

After that display, and on the international stage no less, NFL pundit Emmanuel Acho believes that Glenn needs to bench Fields or put in his own resignation papers. This comes after the head coach appeared offended in the postgame presser when a reporter pointed out that his quarterback played poorly and asked if he was planning to bench him.

“Aaron Glenn, either bench Justin Fields or fire yourself. Because you can’t sell out the other 52 players on the roster. So, Aaron Glenn, you either make the tough decision of benching Justin Fields or you fire yourself. Don’t even make Woody Johnson fire you. You fire yourself. It is inexcusable to put a quarterback on the field that has -10 net passing yards,” said the former linebacker.

Fields has definitely been bad, and the Jets have been bad as a whole, but some TV analyst suggesting an NFL head coach should fire himself is beyond disrespectful. Especially for someone like Acho, who was himself disgraced during his time at FS1, even before they cancelled his show a month ago, forcing him to come to YouTube to make his fortune.

He’s not wrong about Fields’ poor play, however. And benching him for reliable veteran Tyrod Taylor, at least for a week or two, could give the Jets a jolt in the arm that helps them remove the weight of that big ‘0’ at the start of their 2025 NFL record.

But honestly, this can’t all be on Fields. Sure, some of these sacks are on the indecisive QB, but the offensive line can’t be very good if they are leading the league in sacks allowed (25) and percentage of pass plays that result in a sack (12.8).

The one beacon of light has been the running game with Fields and exciting young running back Breece Hall. The Jets are currently fifth in the NFL with 135.7 rushing yards per game on a sturdy 5.0 yards per carry mark.

The defense has not been good either. They have allowed the sixth-most points per game, at 28.3. But that’s not the worst part. This unit is serviceable, but they are unable to make any explosive plays. Through six games, they have an NFL-low one takeaway. One. Their pass rush is non-existent as well: their eight sacks are tied for fourth-fewest, and their 13.0 sack rate is third-worst.

Aaron Glenn can bench Justin Fields, and that could give the Jets enough to get a win. But there are clearly a lot of other issues to address for the first-year head coach. No doubt he has struggled, but anyone calling on someone else to publicly fire themselves simply for poor quality rather than something nefarious (as Emmanuel Acho did here) is just plain unacceptable. Shame!