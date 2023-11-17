Jason Kelce Names Two Teams on His NFL Hit List Including His Brother Travis Kelce’s Chiefs: “There’s Two Teams, Not Just Him”

Jason Kelce has a big week ahead! The high-soaring Eagles are set to take on the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, for their upcoming bout. The match dubbed ‘Kelce Derby’ will be a repeat of last year’s Lombardi final. Older Kelce is all fired up to go on against his brother Travis and his former coach Andy Reid and avenge last year’s crushing defeat.

Advertisement

Even though the Chiefs took home the Lombardi Trophy over the Eagles, Kelce said in the press conference that it was not the same match and not the motivation he needed to beat them. He also added that the fact that he has never beaten his brother or Coach Reed is motivation enough.

But the sexiest man alive finalist named one more team on his NFL hit list that he would like to beat. He named the Seattle Seahawks as the other team that he hasn’t yet been able to defeat during his tenure with the Eagles.

Advertisement

Jason Kelce Says There Is a Lot of Personal Attachment to the Upcoming Game

Jason and Travis go against one another again next week on Monday Night Football on the 20th of November. A pulsating match against the two powerhouses of the modern-day NFL has a lot of personal things at stake. The Super Bowl LII champ takes on a two-time SB-winning TE.

In the conference, Jason said that even though he tries to watch every one of the Chiefs and Travis games as often as he can, this season it’s been more than ever. When asked if he would be happy if he could achieve his first win over his brother, Jason replied,

“I’ve beat him enough in his life. I have got a lot of them that I think I will still be happy at the end of the day. It would be nice to get a win under the Eagle’s belt. There is a lot of familiarity and personal attachment to this game.”

Jason also added that, aside from the Chiefs, the Seahawks are another team he hasn’t been fortunate enough to beat. Nick Sirianni‘s men take on Pete Carroll’s side in a few weeks on the 17th of December.

Despite the media hype around the showdown between the Chiefs and the Eagles, Jason doesn’t feel the need to call it a revenge game. He expressed how someone cannot change the past but can only learn from it.

Advertisement

“I prefer not to use the Super Bowl loss as the motivation. It’s not the same game. I am motivated to win the game. I don’t need Super Bowl to motivate me to beat my brother or Andy Reid,” Jason said. “I don’t buy into Super Bowl revenge games. Each season is different. This team is not the same, that team is not the same. Nothing that goes out there and happens on a Monday night is going to change or make anything different about what happened last year.”

The Eagles go into the game with an 8-1 record, leading the entire league. They won their last match against the Cowboys. The Chiefs who are also playing after their bye week have impressive seven wins this year. They go into the game on the back of a victory over the high-flying conference rivals, the Dolphins in Germany.

Although the roster is pretty much the same from their last matchup, the Kansas side has struggled offensively this season averaging just 23 points. Their defense, on the other hand, has banded together to deliver some impressive performances such as stopping Tyreek Hill and high-powered Dolphins offense.

Playing at noisy Arrowhead will definitely serve as an advantage for the defending champs. However, it’s worth noting that no other team has been able to stop the ‘Brotherly Shove’ this season. Can Andy Reid’s defense finally do the impossible?