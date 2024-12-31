Jim Harbaugh Reacts as Reporter Jokes About Him Driving an Electric Vehicle as a Chargers Head Coach

It would be undoubtedly funny for the Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh to have an electric car. Because it needs charge to run. It’s a silly quip, but one that got a chuckle out of the head coach during his post-Chargers-Patriots game interview.

Harbaugh was initially asked how the fanfare has been in Los Angeles, with the reporter adding if he also gets “Bolt Up” while filling gas—a nod to him charging his car, in this case, with petrol or diesel. The funny wordplay, naturally, was met with an even funnier truth bomb, as Jim hesitatingly revealed that he is one of those Tesla guys.

“I don’t want to be that guy, to be the, you know, (one to cause a ruckus in a gas pump), I have an electric vehicle; I have a Tesla,” sheepishly said Harbaugh while playing into the joke.

Upon being informed by the reporter that his “gas station” remark was a euphemism, the Chargers HC hilariously let him know that his Tesla response was intentional too, leading to echoes of laughter inside the room.

That said, Harbaugh doesn’t need to flock to a gas pump to get a few cheers. The head coach mentioned during the interview that he gets “Bolt Ups” everywhere he goes from the fans. He suspected that wearing the Chargers uniform nearly all the time leads to those reactions.

One reason Harbaugh has become such a fan favorite in LA is the success he’s brought with him. Before the season began, the head coach made a few bold calls by letting the likes of Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, and Keenan Allen go, while placing immense faith in Ladd McConkey.

At the time, not only critics but also some Chargers fans seriously doubted Jim’s decisions and wondered if he could replicate his CFB success in the big league. Luckily for Jim, his bold choices were vindicated, as the LA-based team has made the playoffs this season, defying expectations!