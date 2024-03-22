mobile app bar

Jimmy Garoppolo LA Rams Contract Details 2024: Matthew Stafford’s Backup Set to Earn $4.5 Million Minimum

Ayush Juneja
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jimmy Garoppolo Survives 9Gs As He Flies In $63,000,000 Fighter Jet Top Gun Style

Aug 13, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks off the field after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo has joined his fourth franchise since joining the NFL a decade ago. Jimmy G signed a one-year contract with the Rams for $4.5 million after being released by the Raiders. Two-time Super Bowl winner signed a 3-year, $72,750,000 contract with the Las Vegas side but was released only after two seasons due to disappointing performances, which led to him being benched by Antonio Pierce for Aidan O’Connell.

 

As per KGET, the new Rams contract guarantees him $4.5 million, which could rise to $12 million with incentives. The contract seems lucrative for a QB who will be a backup in LA behind Stafford. The minimum vet contract in the league is $1.2 million, so Garrapollo earning thrice after having the worst statistical season left many in the NFL world astonished.

Many QBs signed vet minimum last season such as Mayfield and Joe Flacco and balled out before getting the better contracts. The Steelers signed Russell Wilson on a similar contract and all three QBs performed better than former Patriots shot-caller. Baker had the best statistical season of his career throwing for over 4000 yards, which earned him a 3-year $100 million contract.

It is worth noting that he will miss the first two games of the season because of violating the league’s drug policy. Given Stafford’s advancing age and trouble with injuries, Jimmy G could get more game time than he has anticipated.

Matthew Stafford’s Contract and LA Future

After spending over a decade in Detroit, Matthew Stafford jumped ships to join the Rams and won the Super Bowl in his first season in LA. In 2022, as per Spotrac, the Super Bowl winner signed a 4-year contract extension worth $160 million. The deal included $130 million in guaranteed money and an average annual salary of $40,000,000. In 2024, Stafford will earn a base salary of $31,000,00. This contract will expire in 2026 and he would be 38 by then.

In the past two seasons, he has missed 10 games due to injuries. The Rams have the option to release him from his contract after 2025. They could start thinking about the future and won’t hesitate to release him given he will earn over $30 million in 2024 and 2025.

If Stafford gets injured again, Garoppolo could get plenty of snaps next season, and strong performances could revive his career and get him the role of a starting QB once again, either in LA or elsewhere. Working under an offensive genius like McVay could be beneficial for his career. The former 49ers shot-caller is no stranger to being a backup having served as QB2 to Brady during his time with the Patriots. As per Sports Illustrated, Jimmy G is embracing his new role and is grateful for another opportunity. He is excited to work under McVay and improve himself as a player. He said,

“The opportunity, I couldn’t be more thankful for it, more grateful. I’m excited to learn from these guys. I mean, there are some great offensive minds here, a little bit that I’ve been talking to today, it’s exciting… I know myself as a player. I know where I stand so things will work themselves out.”

Mayfield too revived his career in Tampa and earned the starting job and a lucrative contract. Jimmy Garoppolo still has some good years left in him if he manages to keep himself injury-free.

About the author

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Ayush Juneja is an NFL Journalist at the SportsRush. A new to Gridiron, he has authored more than 100 articles so far. He has been playing and following sports whole his life and as a true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of sports to be more thrilling and engaging. A big fan of Liverpool F.C. for the past 14 years, he now roots for another red team in San Francisco 49ers. He finds NFL and College Ball to be more intense and thrilling than soccer and would love to see a match at Levi's Stadium and Michigan Stadium. American culture and politics fascinates him and would love to experience it first hand.

Read more from Ayush Juneja

Share this article

Don’t miss these