Jimmy Garoppolo LA Rams Contract Details 2024: Matthew Stafford’s Backup Set to Earn $4.5 Million Minimum

Jimmy Garoppolo has joined his fourth franchise since joining the NFL a decade ago. Jimmy G signed a one-year contract with the Rams for $4.5 million after being released by the Raiders. Two-time Super Bowl winner signed a 3-year, $72,750,000 contract with the Las Vegas side but was released only after two seasons due to disappointing performances, which led to him being benched by Antonio Pierce for Aidan O’Connell.

As per KGET, the new Rams contract guarantees him $4.5 million, which could rise to $12 million with incentives. The contract seems lucrative for a QB who will be a backup in LA behind Stafford. The minimum vet contract in the league is $1.2 million, so Garrapollo earning thrice after having the worst statistical season left many in the NFL world astonished.

Many QBs signed vet minimum last season such as Mayfield and Joe Flacco and balled out before getting the better contracts. The Steelers signed Russell Wilson on a similar contract and all three QBs performed better than former Patriots shot-caller. Baker had the best statistical season of his career throwing for over 4000 yards, which earned him a 3-year $100 million contract.

It is worth noting that he will miss the first two games of the season because of violating the league’s drug policy. Given Stafford’s advancing age and trouble with injuries, Jimmy G could get more game time than he has anticipated.

Matthew Stafford’s Contract and LA Future

After spending over a decade in Detroit, Matthew Stafford jumped ships to join the Rams and won the Super Bowl in his first season in LA. In 2022, as per Spotrac, the Super Bowl winner signed a 4-year contract extension worth $160 million. The deal included $130 million in guaranteed money and an average annual salary of $40,000,000. In 2024, Stafford will earn a base salary of $31,000,00. This contract will expire in 2026 and he would be 38 by then.

In the past two seasons, he has missed 10 games due to injuries. The Rams have the option to release him from his contract after 2025. They could start thinking about the future and won’t hesitate to release him given he will earn over $30 million in 2024 and 2025.

If Stafford gets injured again, Garoppolo could get plenty of snaps next season, and strong performances could revive his career and get him the role of a starting QB once again, either in LA or elsewhere. Working under an offensive genius like McVay could be beneficial for his career. The former 49ers shot-caller is no stranger to being a backup having served as QB2 to Brady during his time with the Patriots. As per Sports Illustrated, Jimmy G is embracing his new role and is grateful for another opportunity. He is excited to work under McVay and improve himself as a player. He said,

“The opportunity, I couldn’t be more thankful for it, more grateful. I’m excited to learn from these guys. I mean, there are some great offensive minds here, a little bit that I’ve been talking to today, it’s exciting… I know myself as a player. I know where I stand so things will work themselves out.”

Mayfield too revived his career in Tampa and earned the starting job and a lucrative contract. Jimmy Garoppolo still has some good years left in him if he manages to keep himself injury-free.