Jimmy Garoppolo Net Worth : How much has the 49ers quarterback earned while playing in NFL?

Jimmy Garoppolo, who has become a bargain QB for the 49ers, had earned around $42 million during the 2018 season.

Jimmy Garoppolo is an American football quarterback who features for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL. He played football at Eastern Illinois University where he won the Walter Payton Award as a senior.

Moreover, Jimmy went on to set school records for career passing yards and passing touchdowns. He was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, where he spent his first four seasons as Tom Brady’s backup.

Garoppolo was traded to the 49ers in 2017, and in 2019, he led the team to the best record in the National Football Conference (NFC) and a Super Bowl LIV appearance.

Jimmy Garoppolo net worth

As of 2022, Jimmy Garoppolo’s net worth is estimated to be around $27 million. His annual salary is expected to be around $2 million in 2022.

Comp update: Jimmy Garoppolo’s one-year restructured deal is worth $6.5 million in base, fully guaranteed, per sources. He has another total of $500k in roster bonuses. He also has playtime bonuses that can boost it another nearly $9M. So, one year, $7M, up to just shy of $16M. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2022

Jimmy’s salary in 2018 was $41,950,000, which helped him earn a spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes. Aside from his football career, he earns around $200,000 in endorsements and sponsorships from New Era, Bose, and other companies.

Garoppolo also owns a $9.75 million house in Charleston and is in the third year of his five-year, $137 million contract with the 49ers. Over the last few years, Jimmy’s net worth has increased on a consistent basis.

While in 2017 his net worth was $20 million, it now stands at $25 million. As far as 2022 season is concerned, Jimmy’s fortunes have changed big time.

When there weren’t any takers for him ahead of the season, the 49ers decided to keep him as a backup to Trey Lance. Unfortunately, Lance suffered a season-ending injury in the very first 49ers game this year.

This is a massive opportunity for Jimmy to regain his lost glory.

