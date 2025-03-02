mobile app bar

Jimmy Horn Jr. Says He Isn’t “Satisfied” After Running His 40-Yard Dash at the Scouting Combine

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At 5’7” and 171 lbs, Jimmy Horn Jr. doesn’t have the physicality of a typical NFL WR. In fact, he’s below average in that regard. But, speed has always been a calling card for the Colorado Buffaloes star. His ability to turn defenders and leave them chasing shadows in Boulder is one of the main reasons he was invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

So, when Horn Jr. lined up for the 40-yard dash in Indy, many expected him to set the turf on fire. Unfortunately, he walked away with a not-so-impressive time of 4.46 seconds, which naturally left both him and some fans wanting more.

Before the 2025 Combine, Horn Jr. had a simple objective in his mind—break Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy’s 40-yard dash record of 4.21 seconds (set last year). “I’m going for the record,” Horn said. “I’ve been feeling too righteous out here to not do what I know I can do.”

But as things stand, he was not even close—not even to this year’s top performers. The WR’s misery didn’t end with his 40-yard dash, however. During one of the on-field catching drills, he had an opportunity to prove his reliability as a pass-catcher.

But call it a case of butterfingers, as in one rep, Horn Jr. let the ball slip through his fingers—adding another blemish to what was otherwise an impressive outing.

Unsurprisingly, the WR was unhappy with his showing and took to “X” to let his dissatisfaction be known. “Never satisfied,” he tweeted.

While Horn Jr. seemed disheartened with the outing, fans had his back.

Fans, as well as Deion Sanders Jr., rally behind the wideout

Perfectionists like Jimmy Horn Jr. are often their own toughest critics, and when things don’t go as planned, self-doubt can creep in. But while players like Horn may be hard on themselves, that’s where fans step in—to remind them of their greatness. And that’s exactly what happened after Horn’s tweet.

Others, meanwhile, reminded Jimmy that Colorado’s Pro Day is yet to take place. So, he can learn from his mistakes this week and present a much more refined performance at home. This sentiment was also supported by Deion Sanders Jr., who believes Horn Jr.’s mistake was his poor technique.

“Jimmy still one of the fastest people there, he just doesn’t have the best technique or start,” wrote the Well Off Media founder following the 40-yard dash performance.

To err is human, so Horn need not be too hard on himself. With Pro Day still ahead, he’ll have another shot to improve both his 40 time and his catching drills. And if his tweet is any indication, he’s determined to prove he’s faster—and better.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these