Jimmy Horn Jr. Says He Isn’t “Satisfied” After Running His 40-Yard Dash at the Scouting Combine

At 5’7” and 171 lbs, Jimmy Horn Jr. doesn’t have the physicality of a typical NFL WR. In fact, he’s below average in that regard. But, speed has always been a calling card for the Colorado Buffaloes star. His ability to turn defenders and leave them chasing shadows in Boulder is one of the main reasons he was invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Advertisement

So, when Horn Jr. lined up for the 40-yard dash in Indy, many expected him to set the turf on fire. Unfortunately, he walked away with a not-so-impressive time of 4.46 seconds, which naturally left both him and some fans wanting more.

Before the 2025 Combine, Horn Jr. had a simple objective in his mind—break Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy’s 40-yard dash record of 4.21 seconds (set last year). “I’m going for the record,” Horn said. “I’ve been feeling too righteous out here to not do what I know I can do.”

But as things stand, he was not even close—not even to this year’s top performers. The WR’s misery didn’t end with his 40-yard dash, however. During one of the on-field catching drills, he had an opportunity to prove his reliability as a pass-catcher.

But call it a case of butterfingers, as in one rep, Horn Jr. let the ball slip through his fingers—adding another blemish to what was otherwise an impressive outing.

Unsurprisingly, the WR was unhappy with his showing and took to “X” to let his dissatisfaction be known. “Never satisfied,” he tweeted.

Never satisfied — Jimmy Horn Jr (@Tooswiftj5) March 2, 2025

While Horn Jr. seemed disheartened with the outing, fans had his back.

Fans, as well as Deion Sanders Jr., rally behind the wideout

Perfectionists like Jimmy Horn Jr. are often their own toughest critics, and when things don’t go as planned, self-doubt can creep in. But while players like Horn may be hard on themselves, that’s where fans step in—to remind them of their greatness. And that’s exactly what happened after Horn’s tweet.

So proud of you! You got this! ✊ — SharRon Jamison (@SharRonJamison) March 2, 2025

Just like i told you in Dunns river “one day at a time” you’ll be fine — Ghost in A Shell (@Maximus44HD) March 2, 2025

They’ve been seen your value — Y5LLOS (@Y5LLOS) March 2, 2025

Others, meanwhile, reminded Jimmy that Colorado’s Pro Day is yet to take place. So, he can learn from his mistakes this week and present a much more refined performance at home. This sentiment was also supported by Deion Sanders Jr., who believes Horn Jr.’s mistake was his poor technique.

“Jimmy still one of the fastest people there, he just doesn’t have the best technique or start,” wrote the Well Off Media founder following the 40-yard dash performance.

Still got Colorado Pro Day, #Redemption — Saturday’s Tailgators (@TraxinPower5) March 2, 2025

Jimmy gone turn up at pro day I promise https://t.co/2JHBMZojBZ — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) March 1, 2025

To err is human, so Horn need not be too hard on himself. With Pro Day still ahead, he’ll have another shot to improve both his 40 time and his catching drills. And if his tweet is any indication, he’s determined to prove he’s faster—and better.