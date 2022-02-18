“Patrick Mahomes did NOT ask Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes to stay away”: Chiefs QB shuts down rumors and claims people are ‘making stuff up’ with reports that he asked his brother and fiance to not attend Chiefs games

Patrick Mahomes shut down rumors that he asked Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes to stay away from Chiefs game next season.

The Kansas City quarterback has had perhaps the best start to a quarterback’s career in NFL history, reaching two Super Bowls, winning one, winning league MVP in his first full season as a starter, and nearly making it back to the Super Bowl this year.

However, in the middle of all his brilliant play, his family has often been put in the limelight and not for good reasons. His brother, Jackson Mahomes is a notorious Tik Tokker who’s also been in trouble before for dancing on late Hall of Famer Sean Taylor’s number and some off-the-field antics.

His fiance, Brittany Matthews has also had some heated moments with fans, complained about refereeing on Twitter, and even spilled drinks on fans before. As a result, meme culture has made both of these people famous, and by association, Patrick Mahomes has been looked at as being in a pitiful position.

Jackson Mahomes’ dapped up Patrick like he’s never allowed to dance again pic.twitter.com/ne6pGCyhAf — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) November 2, 2021

Patrick Mahomes denies claims that he prevented Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes from attending games next year

Because of these antics, many fans like to joke around that Patrick Mahomes has to suffer at home, and the memes that have come out of that have been pretty funny at times. Those memes would have reached a new level with a recent report that came out saying Mahomes was denying his wife and brother from coming to Chiefs games next year.

Patrick Mahomes Allegedly Had A Sit-Down With His Brother and Fiancé About Staying Away From Games Because Their Antics Are Bad For His Brand https://t.co/TWQDKC2rLL pic.twitter.com/CUBpw4BXPm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 18, 2022

However, Mahomes made sure to clarify that these reports were false, Tweeting this shortly after:

Y’all just be making stuff up these days — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 18, 2022

Patrick Mahomes did NOT ask Brittany Matthews and Jackson to stay away from #Chiefs games next season, per @TMZ_Sports #ChiefsKingdom — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 18, 2022

The memes were still rolling in, however.

so we should stop making these? pic.twitter.com/4D0naKbPtS —  NFT KING (@FrankiesTwoLoud) February 18, 2022

