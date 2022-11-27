Joe Burrow Gave a Special Message To ‘Super-Impressive’ Kenny Pickett After Defeating Him Last Week

Following a disappointing 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roller coaster season continues. However, one thing that is more than worth watching for Steelers fans is rookie QB Kenny Pickett’s remarkable development.

During the recent game against the Bengals, a punt from the end zone gave Pickett and company an advantageous field position beyond midfield early in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers trailed by four points and were only 47 yards away from a potential winning touchdown. However, they just couldn’t get over the line. If we talk about Kenny’s performance, he had stretches where he looked like a seasoned veteran in complete command of the offense, particularly in the first half.

Even Bengals QB Joe Burrow is impressed by Kenny. Earlier this week during his appearance on The Voulme, Bengals QB Joe Burrow said, “I was very impressed by the way he moved the ball in the first half and made some big-time players hold the game. I think he always tries to build the game.” Joe Burrow believes Kenny can be Pittsburgh’s future.

Joe Burrow calls Kenny Pickett the ‘future’ of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Even though he is still in his rookie season and cannot be reliably predicted, his play this season has been impressive, and we cannot deny that he is a rising star.

Kenny Pickett, just so decisive. And attacks the middle of the field, with pressure in his face. It’s almost like, gasp, those play calls have been there. #Steelers — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) October 2, 2022

Pickett’s passing average is 218 yards per game, and throughout his career, he has thrown five more interceptions than touchdowns (three). With Pickett in charge, the offense of the Steelers has only once gone over 20 points and it happened on Sunday.

Although Pickett shows promise in almost every game, both with his arm and with his legs, the learning duration for a quarterback in the NFL is generally quite long. There is still a lot of time for Pickett to put it together.

