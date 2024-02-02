“He Sees It Different Than Everyone Else Does”: Tom Brady Once Called Lewis Hamilton an Artistic On a Racetrack

Tom Brady and Lewis Hamilton are two great achievers in their own arenas while they also share a mutual respect for each other’s work just as they share the same number of titles in their respective sports. Two years before Hamilton joined hands with Scuderia Ferrari, Brady had nothing but praises for the F1 legend.

Advertisement

Fans were curious about Hamilton’s future on the racetrack after he lost the 2022 championship yet he did make a return and so did Brady after a brief retirement shock that year. The two certainly have a lot in common but the football legend had to address Hamilton’s unparalleled artistry.

“Anyone can have a great season,” Brady said on Hamilton, via Vanity Fair. “Anyone can have five great seasons, but it’s really hard to have 10 great seasons or 15 great seasons. That takes different traits, different qualities. A lot of those come from things that have happened in your life that allow you to be motivated over a long period of time.” “I think he’s an artist,” Brady said. “I think when he sees the racetrack, he sees it different than everyone else does. Like any great athlete, you have your unique way of doing things—everyone else looks at something one way and you look at it a different way. And you create strategies and you execute under pressure in ways that other people can’t. I just think he probably sees lines on the track no one else can see.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RGIII/status/1753085373465436163?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It is clear that Tom Brady has the utmost respect for the F1 GOAT who sees things the way no one else does. This is something that fans would love to see Hamilton translate with Scuderia Ferrari as well.

Advertisement

Tom Brady Inspired Lewis Hamilton To Race In His 40s