Joe Burrow Post Game Interview: Bengals QB Admits “He Had the Wind Knocked Out of Him” in Fourth Quarter

The Cincinnati Bengals are up and running once again after losing a close one against rambunctious Lamar’s Ravens in Week 5. While the path to victory wasn’t as smooth as the Bengals would have liked, the bottom line is they got the ‘W’ to make it 2-4 after 6 games. However, during the last quarter of the Giants game, Bengals fans almost had a heart attack when their beloved QB Joe Burrow took a massive hit to the head.

Burrow was attempting to make a throw during a crucial third down when Giants’ Edge Rusher Brian Burns absolutely slammed Joe Cool to the ground. The QB’s head bounced off the turf and he was taken for a concussion test. Thankfully, during the post-game press conference, Burrow looked perfectly healthy.

“They just came in and told me that they need to evaluate me for concussion. I felt fine, just had the wind knocked out of me a little bit,” Burrow stated.

Moreover, being the leader that he is, when asked about the rushing touchdown, Burrow started reflecting on the one scored by Chase Brown. “That’s been one of our go-to runs all year. Chase hit it quick as he always does. It was good to see,” Burrow claimed.

However, the reporter wasted no time in reminding the QB that he actually wanted to know about Joe’s very own historic rushing TD. To this, the QB responded, “Oh mine, I forgot about that, I just saw an opening and was able to squeak through there and find the end zone.”

Joe Burrow admits his team badly needed this win

Joe’s 47-yard TD run is the longest-ever by a Bengals QB. However, he didn’t give too much attention to it, focussing more on the overall effort put forth by the entire unit.

If that’s not a Burrow concussion, I don’t know what is pic.twitter.com/uwBkgQlgXs — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) October 14, 2024

The QB went on to admit that this indeed was a much-needed win for his team. “We really needed it,” Joe claimed, adding that he won’t say his team would have been out of the playoff contention if they had lost this one, but it certainly would have made his life a whole lot tougher.

Known for being late bloomers, the Bengals would now like to capitalize on the winning momentum to strengthen their playoff and Super Bowl hopes. Burrow’s men will next take on the ‘dead and buried’ Browns in week 7. Hence, the chances of celebrations continuing in Cincinnati are bright. Unless Deshaun’s men end up staging a comeback.