Chase Brown’s TD Run Clocks Insane Speed, Becoming Second Fastest Run of the Season Beating Tyreek Hill

The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the Indianapolis Colts at Paul Brown Stadium. The home team kicked off the bout with a breathtaking 54-yard touchdown. Star QB Jake Browning found his RB teammate Chase Brown at the 42-yard line, and he blazed down the sidelines with a new ball carrier speed record. Brown has now surpassed Tyreek Hill.

Advertisement

According to ‘Next Gen Stats‘, the star RB for the Bengals reached a speed of 22.05 mph for the 54-yard TD. He has now secured the second-fastest speedster record for this season, surpassing Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill. The latter has a 22.01 mph record for this season.

Chase Brown Beats Tyreek Hill but Still at Second

While the Bengals RB made strides with his speed, he’s still the second-fastest ball carrier for this season. Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is currently in the top spot with the fastest record of 22.23 mph. He did it in style while facing off against the Cowboys late last month. The speed contest has always been between Hill and Metcalf, but there seems to be another contender for this season.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/pauldehnerjr/status/1733917754800156731?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Bengals are playing their third game this season without their star QB, Joe Burrow. He has been sidelined with a torn ligament in his right wrist. However, Joe Cool still graced the sidelines last game, and his team clinched a narrowing win against the Jaguars.

The Bengals’ Week 14 matchup has heavily tilted in their favor as of now. With only a few minutes left in the clock, the Colts have managed to accumulate only 14 points while the Bengals have scored 31. Jake Browning is the star of the show with two passing touchdowns and also a running score.