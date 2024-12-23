Joe Burrow Reacts as Bengals Fans Liken His Latest Pregame Appearance to Eminem

Joe Burrow’s luscious dirty blonde locks were one of his staples at LSU. The slicked-back look paired with his suave play on the field earned him the nickname “Joe Sheisty”, which continued in the NFL.

This summer, he shocked the NFL world with a brand-spanking-new haircut that saw him go bleach blonde and much shorter. The Eminem comparisons came early and often, but they reached a new level this week thanks to Burrow’s Week 16 pregame outfit.

In this day and age, pro sports players, especially in the NFL and NBA, have made the walk to the locker room appointment viewing with their stylish or over-the-top outfits. Burrow is one of the players who is known for his fashion sense, which is generally applauded. Prior to his Cincinnati Bengals’ matchup with the Cleveland Browns, Burrow showed up in a gray zipper hoodie, white tee shirt, and jeans.

He was already sporting the short bleach-blonde hair of Marshall Mathers, and now it seemed as though he was completing the look. The hair, the hoodie, the white tee, and the jeans all painted a picture not just of Eminem, but the down-on-his-luck fictionalized version of himself he played in the acclaimed 2002 film, 8 Mile.

Burrow obviously recognized the similarities, whether intentional or accidental. He reposted the Bengals video of him walking into the locker room wearing the outfit. He also added the song “Lose Yourself”—the de facto theme song of 8 Mile, which earned Eminem an Academy Award—to the repost.

Bengals fans loved the tribute as well. Many posted GIFs of Eminem in 8 Mile in the comments section of the original Bengals Instagram post.

However, one of them—which just so happens to be the one with the most likes—went the savage route. They blamed the baggy-looking outfit (B-Rabbit wasn’t known for his fashion sense) on the fact that Burrow’s house was recently burglarized, saying “This is all he had left.”

While the comment was undoubtedly funny, it was obviously made in jest. Burrow has taken his love for fashion to another level this year. He attended Paris Fashion Week in June with college teammate and Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson. There, he turned heads by wearing a backless suit jacket for Vogue.

At the end of the day, what Joe Burrow wears to the game is of minor importance. It’s what he does in the game that matters. Burrow leads the league in completions, attempts, passing yards, and passing TDs this year. Needless to say, he’s been getting the job done.

However, the Bengals are fighting for their playoff lives despite his and Ja’Marr Chase‘s otherworldly performances this year. After starting 4-8, they were in dire straits. However, they have now won three in a row, including this past week’s 24-6 win over the Browns.

They now sit at 7-8 and two games out of a Wild Card spot. They will need a lot to go their way in the final two weeks to make the 2024 postseason, but stranger things have happened in the NFL.