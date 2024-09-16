Joe Burrow Slams Helmet – Bengals QB Frustrated With Refs’ DPI Call Favoring Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Credit- Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Emotions got the better of Joe Burrow as the Chiefs nicked another victory at the end of their nerve-wracking matchup, courtesy of a DPI call. Like many Kansas City games, it wasn’t without its share of controversies, leaving the star QB visibly frustrated and disappointed enough to take off his helmet and slam it on the ground.

With the defending champions at their 30-yard line, trailing by two and only 48 seconds left on the clock, they needed 16 yards in 4th down to get to the first down. After getting out of the pocket, Mahomes threw a ball down the field in heavy coverage toward Rashee Rice.

But the receiver couldn’t hang onto the ball. However, when the Bengals thought they got away with it, the sideline ref threw a late flag on the play, signaling a defensive pass interference.

Burrow who thought his defense stood up to the challenge and looked delighted, couldn’t believe when the decision went against them. He expressed his frustrations by removing his helmet and slamming it on the ground.

The Bengals rookie DB Daijahn Anthony had apparently gotten nervous, giving away the DPI penalty. He was adjudged to have made early contact with Rice.

The 29-yard penalty gave the Chiefs and Mahomes a fresh set of downs, taking them closer to the Bengals territory. They spiked the ball and with 3 seconds left, Harrison Butker converted a 51-yard field goal, giving them a hard-fought victory.

The controversial call has once again divided opinions, with many fans criticizing both the referees, and the Chiefs for benefiting from yet another questionable decision.

Critics argue that Kansas City was “bailed out” by the officials, claiming the defender was playing the ball and calling it a terrible call overall:

Chiefs bailed out again. — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) September 15, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

Defender is playing the ball, terrible call. No other team gets the penalty there. — Brandino (@BKLoos) September 15, 2024

A user quipped,

Chiefs paying the refs once again — japta (@DubsBetterrr) September 15, 2024

However, many sided with the defending champs, insisting it was the correct call. They argued that the Bengals defender arrived too early to make a play, making the pass interference clear and justified. Fans stated,

Idk how anyone could honestly say that they don’t think he got there early — Dylan (@PowellAnalytics) September 15, 2024

Others commented,

Clear pass interference — • (@WokeeJa) September 15, 2024

You couldn’t help but feel sorry for Joe Burrow, who showed marked improvement from the previous week. He threw for 258 yards and 2 touchdowns, outperforming Mahomes, who finished with just 151 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

Despite his efforts, “Joe Shiesty” couldn’t prevent the Bengals from losing their second consecutive game, starting the season with a 0-2 record. Up next, they face the Commanders at home.