Joe Burrow’s Consistent Run Against Patrick Mahomes Makes Him a Legit MVP Candidate: Nick Wright

Will Joe Burrow finally win his first MVP? After exiting last season early with a wrist injury, analyst Nick Wright thinks 2024 will finally be Burrow’s time to shine and to nab that MVP award that has eluded him all these years.

In the two seasons Burrow has remained injury-free, he has been a candidate in the MVP race, narrowly missing the ultimate honor. As he enters the 2024 season off of a wrist injury that ended his last season, Wright asserted on First Things First that Burrow can once more prove his caliber as an MVP-worthy QB of the league.

Wright argued that Burrow’s impact on the Cincinnati Bengals is profound; he has changed the trajectory of the franchise and consistently delivers impressive numbers, particularly in high-stakes matchups against top-tier opponents like Mahomes:

“When he plays, the Bengals win. When he plays, he puts up awesome numbers. He’s scared of no one and he’s totally changed the trajectory of that franchise and he’s the only guy still playing who we have seen consistently play his best when playing Patrick Mahomes.”

Describing Mahomes as the “standard,” Wright lauded Burrow as a legitimate threat to the 3x Super Bowl-winning champion.

Burrow has established himself as the kryptonite to Mahomes and the Chiefs, being the only quarterback that has managed to overpower the reigning Super Bowl champion three straight times.

However, “when he plays” would remain a crucial criterion for the Bengals to have a good season and for Burrow’s MVP hopes. A lot of their success will depend on whether Burrow can go through the entire season without getting injured.

Burrow is the “best in business,” when healthy

When talking of Burrow’s greatness, analysts oftentimes need to specify “when healthy,” because of just how much time the QB has spent nursing his injuries. Former RB Chris Jennings had something similar to say when he discussed Burrow’s MVP chances this season:

“When we watch this young man under center, and he is healthy, he’s one of the best in business.”

Jennings asserted that when Burrow is healthy, he is unequivocally one of the best quarterbacks in the league, providing the team with a significant opportunity to compete for meaningful victories.

He further highlighted that Burrow consistently rises to the occasion, particularly in crucial moments, which is essential for a team’s performance in high-stakes games.

While Burrow’s talent is undeniable, the path to the MVP award is fraught with challenges. The Bengals play in a tough division, and winning 12 or 13 games in the AFC North is a challenging quest.

But Burrow benefits from having a strong supporting cast of talented receivers like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Will he finally be able to lift the injury curse and nab that MVP award?