“Tom Brady pops up on the screen and says ‘What’s up fellas?'”: High school students received the FaceTime call of their lives from Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans, Sean Murphy-Bunting and more in the most random way

Tom Brady is quite the celebrity by this point, and so if you had the chance to hop on a FaceTime call with him, you’d definitely take it.

This one particular high school basketball team had no idea they’d be on a FaceTime call with the NFL GOAT himself when they set out to make a group text chain for their team.

Brady is currently lighting it up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on pace for yet another extraordinary season, and he might even be the frontrunner for the MVP award right now. The Buccaneers quarterback is second in passing yards (3,403) and first in passing touchdowns (30). Tampa Bay is currently 8-3 sitting at third place in the NFC, and if they can iron out their creases, they could be looking very good for a repeat bid.

This man Tom Brady told Leonard Fournette the coverage as he was getting into his drop 🐐 pic.twitter.com/MoQkNZzHad — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) November 26, 2021

So, how exactly did a group of high schoolers end up getting on a call with the football legend?

Tom Brady surprises high schoolers after an accidental FaceTime

The Notre Dame prepatory school in Pontiac Michigan’s basketball team had no idea what they were in for when they decided to create a group text-chain to make communicating easier.

Things were pretty normal, except one of the numbers had been typed incorrectly. That number belonged to Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. After a few days of not replying, Murphy-Bunting eventually decided to reply to the group asking if they meant to add him.

The basketball team didn’t think too much of it and thought it was just their teammate fooling around with them. However, things got a little weird when Sean Murphy-Bunting sent a selfie of himself inside the Buccaneers locker-room with his Bucs gear.

At this point, the students were split. Some of them were in straight up disbelief while others still believed it was their teammate trying to pull a fast one on them. However, they couldn’t deny the evidence any longer when Murphy-Bunting FaceTimed them and showed the kids around the locker-room. Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette, and others all made appearances, before finally, Tom Brady himself hopped on the call.

The kids couldn not believe their luck, and while the call wasn’t too long, it was a memory that they built that they’re likely to never forget ever again. Here’s the entire Twitter thread from a mother of one of the kids.

Absolutely incredible story.

