What Time Will Niners Play on Sunday? Where to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions?

The rivalry between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions dates back to their first encounter in 1950. Now, after 74 years, they’re set to face off for the 69th time, marking their first meeting in the NFC Championship Game.

On Sunday, Jan. 28th, the Jared Goff-led Lions will journey to Santa Clara for the Conference title game at Levi’s Stadium — set to start at 6:30 p.m. ET. The stakes are significant for both teams; the 49ers aim for redemption after two consecutive NFC title game losses, while the Lions are vying to make their first appearance at the Super Bowl since its inception.

In their careers, 49ers QB Brock Purdy and Lions QB Jared Goff will face each other for the first time. Purdy, in his second NFL season with the 49ers, meets Goff, in his eighth season and third with the Lions. These lethal quarterbacks boast similar stats this season, both throwing for over 4000 yards. Purdy notched 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while Goff tallied 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The last encounter between the two teams took place in 2021, and in the last five meetings since 2011, the Niners have secured four victories. Moreover, out of the 68 games they have played together, the 49ers have a winning record of 39-28 against the Detroit Lions. The upcoming Sunday night matchup promises excitement, as Detroit aims to end its two-game losing streak against the 49ers.

Levi’s Stadium, accommodating 68,500 fans, will be buzzing with the Faithful, eager for a win and a return to the Super Bowl, last achieved in 2020. Yet, the Lions, formidable this season with a strong 6-3 record in away games, pose a serious challenge and shouldn’t be underestimated.

Where To Watch the 49ers vs. Lions game?

The NFC title clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions is set for Sunday, airing on the FOX channel at 6:30 p.m. ET. Kevin Burkhardt will handle play-by-play, joined by color analyst Greg Olsen. Moreover, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will cover sideline reporting duties.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1749522571647967326?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As the game unfolds at Levi’s Stadium, Detroit fans can gather at Ford Field for a watch party. In the 100-section seats, they can enjoy the game on all video boards and display screens. For those preferring live streaming, the FOX Sports app and NFL+ are the go-to platforms. International fans can catch the action on DAZN, which offers access to the NFL Game Pass as well.