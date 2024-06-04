Joe Burrow’s Offseason Golf Outing Raises Seven Figures for a Special Cause

JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 4, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 04 Bengals at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231204457480

After raising a whopping $924,250 through the inaugural Joe Burrow Foundation Golf Invitational, the second edition of the event has now breached the million-dollar mark. As per reports, Joe Burrow and his Foundation raised a whopping $1.1 million through their golf outing last week — all for a special cause.

Advertisement

Nearly a month after the Bengals’ QB and his Foundation donated half a million dollars to the ‘Guinness Gives Back Fund’ for their fight against food insecurity, Joe Burrow has not shied away from showing his philanthropic nature yet again. With the sophomore edition of his Golf Invitational tournament, the Bengals QB’s foundation aimed to raise money for children with mental illness and families facing food insecurity.

Thanks to the joint efforts of Joe Burrow, his family, and teammates, the event held at The Golf Club at Stonelick Hills raised a seven-figure sum, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

THIS IS AWESOME: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow and his foundation raised over $1.1 million at their golf outing last week, with all proceeds benefiting children with mental illness and families facing food insecurity. (h/t @WLWT) pic.twitter.com/0ciiJWYxla — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 3, 2024

One of the highlights of the event saw the Cincinnati Bengals QB break open a can of Guinness, marking the fun times he and his teammates were having playing golf.

While the men enjoyed swinging their clubs over a can of beer, women and children also enjoyed the Bengals mascot and a dedicated video booth for the snaps. Overall, the event presented by Encore Technologies and Joe Burrow’s family was a fun outing for a great cause.

We had an amazing time at our 2nd Annual Golf outing, all in support of fighting food insecurity and promoting youth mental health. Check out some shots of foursomes and fun moments from our video booth. Foursomes: https://t.co/ZCKS9cIKj1

Video Booth: https://t.co/RqNvzbkGYt pic.twitter.com/qHPsUbHNQf — The Joe Burrow Foundation (@Burrowfdn) June 3, 2024

Unsurprisingly, this charitable side of Joe Burrow isn’t something that he has developed after getting the riches.

Throwback to When Joe Burrow Donated $600 Thousand From His Rookie Contract

Back in 2023, Joe Burrow stunned the NFL world when he decided to donate a whopping $600,000 as a relief fund to the states of Ohio and Louisiana. The Bengals star granted the hefty sum to 21 NGOs and welfare organizations to help combat mental issues and food insecurity in children.

The fund was deposited via the Joe Burrow Foundation, which was started by the QB in October 2022. As per reports, Joe and his Foundation had delivered fresh fruits to more than 7,000 students over the summer.

For someone on a rookie deal worth $10 million, it’s truly rare to see a player scoop out nearly 6 percent of their earnings for philanthropic purposes. While most rookies tend to get lost in the newfound fame and money, Burrow’s donation in 2023 surely must have set a new benchmark in maturity and philanthropy amongst his class of rookies. Thus, his latest contribution to raising a million dollars is totally not surprising.