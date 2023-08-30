3 Years After Signing $36,190,000 Rookie Deal, Joe Burrow Grants Close to $600,000 to Ohio & Louisiana to Wage War Against Food Insecurity

Aug 23, 2023; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow holds the pregame ritual sword as he stands on the field before a match between Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow is still on his rookie contract worth $36,190,000. However, he certainly knows how to manage his wealth wisely. Being a philanthropist by heart, Burrow has made several donations in the past, and one of his most recent ones was his $600,000 help to Ohio and Louisiana which was aimed at addressing social issues.

The Bengals’ star QB, just three years after inking his rookie deal, granted $594,056 to 21 different organizations to help them overcome food insecurity and combat childhood mental health issues. The foundation announced the news on Tuesday as Joe Burrow heads for his next season in the NFL.

Joe Burrow Foundation Wages War Against Food Insecurity

Amidst the dazzling lights of the NFL stage, Joe Burrow is making headlines for his philanthropic activities. Burrow recently made a generous donation, close to $600,000 to 21 organizations in Ohio and Louisiana. The funds will be used to tackle issues of food insecurity and childhood mental health among others.

The charitable efforts by Burrow are strategically targeted to organizations that align with his mission. Through partnerships with entities like ‘My Why’s’ and ‘Kroger’, the Joe Burrow Foundation is delivering fresh fruit to over 7,000 students over the summer. The organizations in partnership with Burrow’s Foundation are:

OHIO

Activities Beyond the Classroom

BLOC Ministries, Inc.

Community Matters Cincinnati, Inc.

Feed the Hungry Project

IKRON Corporation

Last Mile Food Rescue

Lockland Local School District

Meigs County Schools Food Pantry

Mighty Children’s Museum

Talbert House

Wesley Chapel Mission Center

LOUSIANA

29 11 Academy

Baton Rouge Youth Coalition

Family and Youth Service Center

Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge

Mighty Moms; Ochsner Health Clinic

Opening Doors A Louisiana Nonprofit Corporation

Son of a Saint

The Walls Project and Three O’Clock Project

Robin Burrow, who is Joe Burrow’s mother, and the secretary/treasurer to his foundation, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to be able to fund these 21 projects in both Ohio and in Louisiana. All of these organizations reflect our mission of childhood mental health and food insecurity, and we are proud to partner with each of them.” Even in the busy schedule of the NFL and the season just about to start, Burrow is spreading hope and nutrition which is great to see.

The ‘Joe Burrow Contract’ Situation

Celebrity Net Worth reports the estimated net worth of Joe Burrow to be around $10 million. Burrow is still on a rookie contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. The starting QB for the Bengals signed a $36 million contract back in 2020. As per Spotrac, his rookie contract has a base pay of $610,000 with a total cap of $6.58 million.

In 2021, the base pay increased to $2.25 million, having a $8.2 million cap. In 2022, base pay amounted to $3.9 million with a total cap of $9.87 million. Come 2023, it is believed that his pay will be $5.5 million having a cap of $11.5 million. Burrow’s contract is nearing an end come next year. With the performances he has put forth over the years, it will be no surprise that he gets paid handsomely when he signs his next contract.

If speculations are to be believed, the next contract will make Joe Burrow the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history. The numbers put forth by Andre Perotta are unbelievable as he suggests that the deal would be worth $330 million for 6 years with $157.135 as guaranteed money. This would certainly be a remarkable deal, if it materializes just as Andre has suggested.