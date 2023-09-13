Colin Kaepernick’s Request to Join the Jets After Aaron Rodgers’ Injury Receives Backing From Longtime Girlfriend Nessa Diab; “Jets, What Up”

Colin Kaepernick is shooting his shot once again to secure an NFL job as a quarterback. Aaron Rodgers’ shocking injury early in his Jets debut left the team hanging with Zach Wilson as their QB1. Trying to capitalize on the situation, Kaepernick lent a helping hand to the franchise and his girlfriend had an encouraging reaction to it.

Moments after doctors announced Aaron Rodgers was out for the season with an Achilles tear, a couple of veterans tried to pitch an offer as the Jets QB1 and Kaepernick was one of them. It did create a buzz on the internet which is common whenever Kaepernick shows his interest in an NFL role.

Girlfriend Nessa Diab Reacts as Colin Kaepernick Pitches to Get the QB Job at the Jets

Aaron Rodgers sparked a wave of interest among the Jets fans this offseason. His early rise in the leadership role had impacted the team inside out and it created a lot of excitement for the season to start. However, it took only 75 seconds for Aaron Rodgers to pick a horrifying injury in his debut game which came as a massive disappointment for fans and all they could do was pray for his good health.

Zach Wilson helped the Jets win the game against the Bills, but the vacant spot for a star QB led a couple of veterans to shoot their shot. Colin Kaepernick pitched the franchise for a QB role in the roster through his agents. Kaepernick has been trying to get back in the NFL for the past seven years, however, he still remains persistent in his approach year after year.

Looking at his interest in joining the franchise at a time of crisis, his longtime girlfriend Nessa Diab couldn’t stop herself from reacting. She took to her Instagram to put up a story of the news with an encouraging caption, “Kaepernick always ready! Jets. What up!” Nessa and Kaepernick share a child together and she has always been very supportive of Kaepernick’s approach.

New York Jets Reject Kaepernick’s Job Offer

Despite Kaepernick’s best efforts, the Jets reportedly turned down the offer. As per Senior NFL Insider of CBS Sports, Josina Anderson, “The Jets are not pursuing Colin Kaepernick to address their immediate need for QB depth. I’m told they’ll look to at least narrow down their options today. The current mindset is to bring a QB in who fits the chemistry of Zach Wilson being the guy, & knows system &/or staff.”

That said, Kaepernick was not the only one who pitched a job offer to the Jets as NFL veteran turned analyst Robert Griffin III was also seen showing interest in the franchise but was self-aware that he would not be signed by them. Now, it needs to be seen who steps in to fill the huge void which has been automatically created by Aaron Rodgers’ injury.