Julian Edelman is Still a Little “Shook” on One Player’s Departure From Bill Belichick’s Offense

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Former New England Patriots Julian Edelman is honored during halftime against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots appear to be doomed this season. The franchise that built a winning empire for the past two decades has started struggling to even make a dent. Many fans have lost hope in the team. Julian Edelman, however, feels that Bill Belichick needs assistance in drafting offensive talent to restore their lost glory.

Julian in his appearance at ‘The Herd with Colin Cowherd‘ stated that he was shaken after Jakobi Meyers’ departure. According to his assessment, the New England Patriots are already short of offensive talents and Meyers’ departure adds to the problem.

Julian Edelman Discusses Patriots’ Offensive Struggles

Julian Edelman, a former Patriots WR, shared his perspective on Bill Belichick’s approach to both the team’s defensive and offensive via. He emphasized Belichick’s capabilities as a defensive-minded coach and the need for improvement on the offensive side of the roster.

“Belichick is a defensive guy. I think he needs a little help on the offensive side. I mean you look at the defensive picks, they all look pretty good. They always come out, they perform. We have whiffed on a lot of offensive skill position players….They need a little more help on the offensive side of scouting.”

Edelman also expressed his surprise and disappointment at Jakobi Meyer’s departure as he particularly boasted the ability to separate from the defender, run precise routes, and block effectively.

“I am still a little shook by the Jakobi Meyer departure. I didn’t get that. He could separate a lot and could run around. He was tough in the run game, he would go on and block the force. And that’s what you preach to us on the New England receiver, get open, catch the ball and block the run game. Those are the three things that you hear all the time. The receiver group that we have, seems to be struggling to create separation. It’s tough”

Cowherd agrees with Edelman’s sentiments, saying that he couldn’t fathom it either that Jakobi Meyer departed from the team. He also mentioned that Bryce Young might be facing the same separation issue in the Carolina Panthers that Edelman quoted a lot of receivers from the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s Defense Strategy

Julian Edelman further highlighted the unique and deep relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick during their time together. Additionally, he noted that they had particular methods that involved extensive discussion over the defenses.

“Bill taught Brady differently. They had a different type of relationship where Bill taught Brady the defenses. They would meet every Monday for three hours and go over the defense,” said Edelman.

He broke down the commitment that Bill Belichick and Brady shared for the game stating that they work relentlessly over it every Monday.

“Every Monday they would sit and watch films, and Bill would give Brady his takes on what he thought the defense was trying to do. They probably developed a relationship,” he adds.

Julian Edelman feels that the fate of the team changed as Brady left in February 2023 after his retirement and their 20-year bond contributed significantly to the team’s success. He said, “That’s where Bill’s two cents went into with Brady. They were together for 20 years.”

The New England Patriots are struggling to keep the prestige that they previously boasted in the season 2023. Not only this, the team per Cowherd and Edelman visibly lacks in the offensive game as of now. The duo suggests needed offensive strength if the Patriots aim at soaring higher to get their glorious days back.