Will Carson Wentz play tonight vs the Bears? Will a biceps injury restrict Commanders starting QB?

Carson Wentz enters the Thursday Night contest against the Bears with a lot on the line, and if things don’t go well, he could be on the hot seat, if he isn’t already.

Washington took the gamble on bringing in Carson Wentz after the round-robin of quarterbacks they had on deck last year. Wentz hasn’t been solid since his glory days with the Eagles, but Washington felt there was enough to warrant a chance.

Last season, Wentz played for the Indianapolis Colts, and he turned in a somewhat decent season. He played in every single game for the first time since 2019.

He threw for a modest 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only 7 interceptions. On paper, those are starter-level numbers. However, they aren’t anything special.

Then again, given that Washington was trotting out Taylor Heinicke as their starting quarterback, Wentz definitely seemed like an upgrade. Perhaps Washington also hoped that they would help the quarterback rediscover some of the magic which made him so good in the past.

"Carson Wentz is Carson Wentz. He's that guy that can light it up at any second… Kinda like those 'microwave players' you can heat em up but it doesn't last that long…" — Tony Gonzalez on the Commanders vs Bears matchup

Will Carson Wentz play tonight?

In last week’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Commanders were dealt a double blow. Not only did they lose, but, Wentz also suffered an injury.

He is dealing with a biceps tendon strain that he suffered in the loss, and the plan for now, is to go ahead with Wentz as the starter.

The Commanders quarterback is reported to be sore and not 100%, but he is still set to start. After this game, Washington does get a 10-day break which Wentz will use to his full advantage to heal.

Commanders QB Carson Wentz will start tonight against the Bears despite a biceps tendon strain near his throwing shoulder that cast doubt on his availability early in the week.

Wentz has had an up-and-down year so far. He isn’t the sole reason Washington is losing, but in some games, his turnovers have proved costly.

For the year, Wentz has thrown for 1,390 yards (278 per game), 10 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. So, once again, he’s not all the problem, but he is part of it.

