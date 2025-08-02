Johnny Manziel Calls Gillie da Kid the “Biggest F**king Loser on the Planet” for Trolling Cam Newton

Cam Newton and Gillie Da Kid have been trading shots on social media lately, all sparked by a debate over Newton’s NFL quarterback rankings. The former MVP left Jalen Hurts off his list, which didn’t sit well with Gillie, a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan. He publicly called out Hurts’ omission, which led Newton to fire back by calling the podcaster and rapper a “mascot” for the Eagles.

Newton didn’t stop there. He questioned Gillie’s credibility as a rapper, noting that none of his songs have ever cracked the Billboard Top 100. He even challenged Gillie to a series of athletic competitions to prove his own skills and expose the rapper’s.

Now, Gillie has responded with a jab of his own… one that surely cuts deep. During his birthday party, he grabbed the mic, held up the Lombardi Trophy, and made sure his message was loud and clear.

“Cam ain’t never had one of these… and I ain’t going back and 4th [& 1] with you,” Gillie said while hoisting the Lombardi Trophy via Twitter.

Gillie called out Newton and danced on his NFL career’s grave while hoisting his team’s championship. And he’s right, Cam does not have one. He got very close once, but couldn’t overcome Peyton Manning in Super Bowl 50. It’s a game forever remembered for the image of Newton not diving for a fumble he looked like he could have recovered.

Ayooo gillie was lit at his birthday party yesterday & said he ain’t going back & forth with cam Newton “Cam ain’t never had one of these….and I ain’t going back & forth with you ” pic.twitter.com/WQIJbi2b9g — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 1, 2025

However, let’s not forget Cam is a beloved figure in the NFL community. So, when Gillie said what he said and it was posted online, some others started to join in the beef as well. One of those people was former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel. And he didn’t hold back.

“Yo @gilliedakid you may be the biggest fu*king loser on the planet. Talking like you’ve fu*king done anything on a football field. If I see you just know I’m going to slap the fu*k out of you, trust,” Manziel tweeted in response.

Can you tell what was said upset him? While it seemed like Gillie and Newton’s beef was just a war of words, Johnny Football took it to another level by threatening physical violence against the rapper the next time he sees him. It’s a wild escalation.

This really shouldn’t be that serious. Gillie is clearly just riding the wave of trolling Newton for engagement, which is probably helping both his show and Newton’s. In fact, the rapper has over 100k more views on his YouTube channel than the former QB, despite similar uploads. So, if anything, it’s a win-win situation.

The fact that Manziel threatened to slap Gillie is absurd. Everyone has a right to their opinion, and no disagreement about where a QB belongs on a Top 10 list should result in people throwing fisticuffs, even if one side is trolling the other. That’s childish.

Furthermore, Gillie didn’t say anything untrue. Newton doesn’t have a Lombardi Trophy in his case, and you can’t argue with that. But beware. It may upset his supporters if it’s ever pointed out.