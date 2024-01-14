Amidst Historical Coaching Changes in NFL, Maxx Crosby Draws a Line in the Sand for Las Vegas Raiders Front Office

Las Vegas Raiders‘ star edge rusher Maxx Crosby has taken a definitive stand. Crosby’s recent tweet, succinct yet powerful, “HireAP,” echoes his unwavering support for interim head coach Antonio Pierce. As the Men in Black navigate their search for a new head coach, Crosby’s voice rings with an authority that reflects his status both on and off the field.

Antonio Pierce, stepping in for the ousted Josh McDaniels midway through the 2023 NFL season, led the Raiders to a commendable 5-4 record. Despite missing the playoffs, Pierce’s impact was palpable, marking an impressive turnaround for a team in turmoil.

The Raiders ended their season well, winning three of their last four games and finishing 8-9, grabbing second place in the AFC West. Star DE Maxx Crosby witnessed Pierce’s influence firsthand, and his teammate, Davante Adams, even once asserted that he would run through a wall for the interim head coach.

Crosby, a pivotal figure for the Raiders and a beacon of consistency, has been vocal about his preference for Pierce, creating a potential rift if the franchise decides otherwise. Crosby’s endorsement is not just a mere suggestion; it’s a statement loaded with implications. Recent reports even suggest that Crosby would request a trade if the Raiders do not bring Pierce on board.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport termed it a “line in the sand,” hinting at Crosby’s future with the Raiders being uncertain should Pierce not secure the head coach position. This situation is really making the Raiders’ front office feel the heat, especially since Pierce is also talking to the Tennessee Titans about a job.

The Raiders’ journey under Pierce showcased resilience and grit, capturing the essence of the team’s spirit. Their victories, especially the notable Christmas Day triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs, demonstrated Pierce’s capability to galvanize and lead. While the coaching market includes heavyweights like Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll, and Mike Vrabel, the Raiders Nation has been gravitating towards Pierce, valuing the connection he has fostered with the team.

The Twitter World Disagrees With Maxx Crosby

The discussion around Antonio Pierce possibly becoming the Raiders’ head coach has set Twitter abuzz with a variety of opinions. This debate mirrors the broader challenge in sports of balancing experience with a fitting team ethos. On one hand, there’s a camp advocating for a coach with a rich winning history, questioning why the team wouldn’t opt for a proven success like Jim Harbaugh. While others advocate for a more seasoned coach.

Take it from this fan, who wrote under Crosby’s post, “Are you saying you wouldn’t want a proven winner like Jim Harbaugh?”

Tweets range from supportive to skeptical, with remarks like, “It’s complicated Max.”

There’s a significant fraction of fans that are pushing for a solid restructure, as McDaniels also had an outstanding record during his debut. One of those fans noted, “Josh McDaniels started 6-0 with Denver. Everyone is good their first week of work. Ha Ha”

Yet another comment read, “Some fans might not think he’s a Jolly Good Fellow…”

The range of reactions also includes those who are cautiously optimistic or outright skeptical. Another one read, “He’s going to be our DC, and you can play for him.”

This fan had other plans, as he remarked, “You are going to be a bear soon ⬇️”

As the Raiders ponder their next move, Maxx Crosby’s backing of Coach Pierce highlights a crucial choice: embrace the team’s heritage and current momentum or venture into new waters. Considering how they haven’t clinched a single Super Bowl since 1984, Mark Davis is poised to hire a new coach. Only time will tell.