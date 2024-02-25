Patrick Mahomes shines as the brightest star after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a triumphant third Super Bowl championship. Moreover, with his third Super Bowl MVP award, Mahomes isn’t just a player; he’s a phenomenon, etching his name into the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate. Despite his meteoric rise, the Texas Tech alum encounters skepticism, particularly from those who remember the legends Texas has produced before him.

Advertisement

Among those voices is Johnny Manziel, who recently expressed his opinion on “Club Shay Shay,” hosted by Shannon Sharpe. After Unc named more than a few QBs who were developed in Texas, from Jalen Hurts to Baker Mayfield, including Patrick Mahomes, Manziel stressed that the tradition extends beyond the current landscape of the game. He even went on to name Andy Dalton, who played for the TCU Horned Frogs.

Manziel expressed how football is ingrained in Texas life, from flag football to college, making it understandable how they can develop generational QBs. He further asserted that Kyler Murray, not Mahomes, is the greatest Texas high school football player of all time. He highlighted, “If you know anything about Texas high school football, I would say Kyler Murray’s résumé and what he did make him hands down the best Texas high school football player to ever play.”

Advertisement

Johnny played a pivotal role in Murray’s journey to Texas A&M, recognizing early on the potential in Kyler, who seemed destined for greatness. It’s a bond that goes beyond the field, tracing back to Kyler’s father, a legend in his own right, and highlighting the intricate web of mentorship and legacy inherent in Texas football.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClubShayShay/status/1761496219648409675?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Moreover, Johnny Manziel shared his admiration for two more notable athletes, particularly RG3 (Robert Griffin III), whose dual-threat capabilities on the field left a lasting impression. Manziel, himself a Heisman Trophy winner in 2012, just a year after RG3, watched in awe as Griffin dazzled fans with his agility and precision, embodying what it means to be a complete quarterback.

Manziel’s perspective is not just a casual comment; it’s a testament to Texas’s rich football culture, where football is more than a game—it’s a way of life from childhood. Texas has been a cradle for quarterbacks, with a history of producing NFL greats. According to Manziel, this tradition of excellence is not accidental but a result of the immersive football culture that starts at a young age.

Reactions From the NFL World

The NFL community and fans have reacted to Manziel’s take with a mix of amusement and appreciation. Comments range from humorous jabs, like “A bag man… that part…” and “Johnnie’s been taking some good drugs,” to admiration for Manziel’s candidness, with fans calling for him to be on TV or even take up quarterback coaching.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShamelLakin/status/1761555330243219494?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BakerMurray21/status/1761511781766148327?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hobson_inge/status/1761553566399975927?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The interview stirred a lively conversation, reflecting the passionate and sometimes divided opinions in the football world. “Another captivating interview!” sums up the general sentiment, highlighting the intrigue Manziel still commands.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MichaelSim11004/status/1761613736421515519?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Mahomes continues to dominate the NFL, the discussion reminds us of the depth of talent Texas has produced. Manziel’s comments not only celebrate the achievements of Mahomes and Murray but also pay homage to the tradition and culture of Texas football.