Jon Gruden Answers Whether There Is a Sibling Rivalry Between the Harbaughs and the Grudens

The Gruden brothers and the Harbaugh brothers are well-renowned in the NFL. Jay and Jon Gruden have been involved in coaching for a very long time in the sport, as have Jim and John Harbaugh. They coach the LA Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens, respectively. But has there ever been a rivalry between the Grudens and the Harbaughs?

Jon Gruden cleared the air about any such unheard-of rivalries on the latest episode of the ‘Pardon My Take’ show after the host brought up this interesting topic.

“No not really. I don’t think so,” Jon said with a beaming smile on his face. He further added:

“We never really crossed paths much with the Harbaughs. Coach Harbaugh came to the Raiders after I left. And I did get a chance to spend some time with John Harbaugh and Todd Monk in this off season here at the FFCA. So if you get those guys on your show, you can even ask them.“

This was very close to a brotherly rivalry we could witness among NFL coaches. But sadly, it never really materialized. However, player-wise, we have a big list: from the Gronkowski brothers to the Kelce brothers to the Watt brothers, all of whom made such an impact on the field that rivalries naturally took shape.

What are the Harbaughs and the Grudens up to now?

Though not at the same time, all four of them have assumed the role of an NFL coach. Jon, for instance, was the head coach of the Raiders for six years before being fired. Now, he has joined the Milano Seamen of the EFL as an advisor.

His brother Jay is also no longer in an NFL coaching role. He last served as an offensive consultant with the LA Rams in 2020, after serving as the head coach of the Washington Redskins for six years before that.

The Harbaughs, however, are still in the NFL. Jim became the head coach of the Chargers this year, but he previously served as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers for four years.

Jim’s brother John is the longest-serving coach among the four, having been loyal to the Ravens for the past 17 years and even winning a Super Bowl (XLVII) with them.