Who Is Charissa Thompson’s Boyfriend, and How Kelly and Matthew Stafford Helped in Match Making?

Charissa Thompson has become a prominent figure in NFL broadcasting. She has garnered significant attention, not only for her expertise but also for her charm. Fans have often appreciated her for her professional acumen, earning her quite a few admirers.

Her association with notable companies like Fox Sports, ESPN, and the Big Ten Network has enhanced her career over the years. While many admire Thompson’s career and personal life, her relationship with Steven Cundari has turned out to be intriguing.

The Prime Video Thursday Night Football broadcaster is in a relationship with the co-founder of Summit House Family and 31 South. Steven Cundari describes himself as a serial entrepreneur and marketing executive. Moreover, he previously owned a staffing firm.

Interestingly, Steven is no stranger to the football world. He was known for being a Division 1 collegiate football player and served as a receiver at the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The couple has been dating for a while but chose to make it public on Aug. 28, 2022, via Instagram. They often post pictures of each other, making appearances at special events to support causes close to their hearts. The relationship timeline is mostly unknown, but they were brought together by a football star playing Cupid.

Matthew Stafford and His Wife Played Cupid for Charissa Thompson

Rams QB Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly played Cupid for the NFL broadcaster. In an attempt to get her out of disappointing dating experiences, Thompson was introduced to Cundari. She thanked the Rams QB and his wife on her ‘Calm Down‘ podcast with Erin Andrews. The 41-year-old also gave insights about the introduction while in conversation with Dan Patrick. She said,

“Dan, the story there is that Matthew Stafford and Kelly were sick of me dating losers and they were like, ‘We have a great guy for you.’”

Calling the Los Angeles Rams QB and wife the ‘matchmakers’, she revealed more details about Cundari’s hilarious vetting process.

“So it was vetted. I know the social security and the bank account now, so all is right,” said Charissa Thompson.

This isn’t Charissa’s first relationship as she has been married before to sports agent Kyle Thousand. The couple split ways last year. Interestingly, it really appears that her boyfriend Cundari has earned himself ardent fans amongst friends since Andrews praised him on the podcast.

“I love him. I basically call him her husband because I’m thinking it into existence,” said Andrews.

Notably, Thompson’s dating history includes names like Jay Williams. While her rocky history in relationships was one of the reasons the Staffords chose to match her with Steven, it seems the couple is going strong.