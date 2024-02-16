REVEALED: Why Was Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Not in Chiefs Gear at the Super Bowl?

The Allegiant Stadium was painted red during the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl. Fans adorned in vibrant team gear, proudly displaying their allegiances with red being the Chiefs’ color as they were the chosen home team. However, amidst the sea of Chiefs’ red, one notable figure stood out for her deliberate choice to skip the Chiefs’ attire- Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie.

In a surprising twist, despite her familial ties to the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his status as a core player for the team– Kylie Kelce opted not to sport the iconic red and yellow of the Chiefs. Instead, she made a statement by donning a red Cincinnati Bearcats top hyping the college teams both Jason and Travis played for. In a recent excerpt from the New Heights Show, Jason who wore plaid overalls in Chiefs’ colors with a Big Yeti t-shirt, unveiled Kylie’s mindset.

“She will not do it.. I try to tell her “Listen Kylie, we have family in the game. It’s okay to cheer on that team. They’re not playing the Eagles. She just refuses to do it”

Jason Kelce shed light on his wife’s steadfast loyalty to her favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles. His candid admission was accompanied by his support for Travis Kelce from an alien team to the Eagles. However, Travis Kelce acknowledged Kylie’s fidelity and expressed his respect for her resolute fandom. Moreover, he was nothing but thankful for her choosing to wear red at the Chiefs game.

“I respect it, Ky… ‘Don’t you f**k around with my fandom over the Birds’… I appreciate you even wearing red.”

While this was quite her personal choice, she left no stone unturned in supporting the Chiefs. In fact, she wanted them to win so much that she did not watch the match despite her presence in the plush suite. It sounds odd, but Kylie gave in to a superstition which led her to rely on updates from Sarah King. But, her fandom for the Philadelphia Eagles, even after Jason Kelce’s retirement this year stands out for her.

Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie- A Devoted Eagles Fan Through and Through

Loyalty runs deep for Kylie Kelce, the wife of former Eagles center Jason Kelce who supports the team ardently. Despite older Kelce’s departure from the NFL, Kylie is a supporter of the team. Another reason that might decode her fandom better, is that she hails from Narberth, a suburb in the heart of Philadelphia.

Being a field hockey player herself, she was raised in the vibrant sports culture of Philly. Therefore, her love for the Eagles wasn’t just something that she took from Jason Kelce later in life. Beyond her role as a supportive wife, Kylie also contributes to the Eagles community in a meaningful way. As an event consultant for the Eagles Autism Foundation, she plays a vital role in organizing events and initiatives aimed at raising awareness and support for autism research.

While Jason Kelce may have departed from the Eagles, Kylie still believes that Jason and the Eagles deserve a shot at the Super Bowl, per ‘Kelce’ documentary on Prime Video. For someone who knows Jason Kelce as a great football star, a brother who supported Travis Kelce to his current stature, and someone who married an ardent Eagles supporter, a Super Bowl victory is not much to ask.