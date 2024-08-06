Jonathan Owens Celebrates as Simone Biles Concludes Paris Olympics With 4 Medals

Simone Biles delivered an outstanding performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and once and for all, solidified her reputation as one of the best gymnasts in the world. She led the USA to victory in both the Team All-Around and Individual All-around events. Moreover, her exceptional vault routine earned her the highest score, while her floor performance set to music by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé proved her jaw-dropping skills.

Biles also claimed gold in the vault final with a Yurchenko pike. Plus, in floor exercise, she bagged a silver medal. It was truly a stellar comeback for the star gymnast following her withdrawal from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

To celebrate her success, Biles shared a photo on Instagram, showcasing her three gold and one silver medal, with the caption, “Beyond what I ever imagined.”

Her husband and Chicago Bears safety, Jonathan Owens, who was rooting for Biles in Paris until August 2, expressed his pride from back home, commenting, “So so proud of you, baby,” accompanied by red, white, and blue heart emojis.

That said, Simone wrapped up her third Olympic games on August 5. Looking back on her journey, she told a packed conference room:

“I’ve achieved more than I ever thought possible not in these Olympics but, throughout my career… A years back I never thought I’d make it back to the Olympics. So competing and winning four medals… That’s something I’m truly proud of.”

As the gold medalist now heads back to the United States, she can now look forward to some well-deserved rest. And considering that the NFL season begins next month, fans will likely spot Biles cheering on her husband from the sidelines, but in Chicago colors.

Notably, the Bears granted Owens leave until August 2, allowing him to travel to Paris to support his wife. However, he had to return to the USA on August 3 to resume his NFL training camp with the team.

Biles reacts to Owens’ return to Bears training camp

It’s no secret that Simone Biles has shown incredible support for Owens’ comeback with the Chicago Bears. As an athlete herself, she gets his commitment to his own profession and the compromises he has made to stand by her side during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Therefore, when Owens shared a glimpse of himself signing autographs for fans at Bears training camp, Biles couldn’t resist fawning over her hubby. “Something about a man in uniform,” the seven-time gold medalist wrote.

Biles and Owens, who got married in 2023, are each other’s biggest supporters. Previously, the Bears safety, who referred to himself as the ‘CATCH’ in his marriage with Biles, got the fans riled up.

However, since then, he has consistently proven naysayers wrong with grand gestures, even traveling across the Atlantic to support his wife.

This dedication has certainly won the hearts of fans and critics worldwide, with fans calling the gymnast and NFL player a relationship goal.