“Jonnu Smith with the circus grab!”: Mac Jones’ first pass of the day is a wild one as Patriots TE hauls in impressive catch on MNF

Jonnu Smith was one of the many free agent additions the Patriots signed this year as he was meant to serve as a big bodied target for Mac Jones or whatever quarterback New England was planning to trot out.

Well, so far Smith hasn’t had the most insane of seasons by any standard, but that’s not really a fair assessment of his play this year. The Pats are working in a rookie quarterback, and so for right now, they aren’t going to have too many insane passing games.

That fact is very much evident right now in fact as the Patriots are currently playing the Bills, and through the first half, Mac Jones has attempted only one pass. Smith could definitely be a mainstay in this Pats offense over the course of many years, but for right now, things are going to be a little slow in terms of passing. And well, if you’re the Pats, do you really need an aerial attack if you have running backs who can do this?

Also Read: “Mac Jones was the first quarterback I haven’t talked to”: Peyton Manning was rejected by New England Patriots PR to interview Mac Jones ahead of MNF game vs. Bills

Jonnu Smith hauls in crazy catch on Mac Jones’ only pass attempt of the day

Remember that one pass attempt we mentioned earlier? Yeah, well that single pass attempt had quite the theatrics to it. Jones threw what looked like a simple plass to an open Jonnu Smith, but it was anything but simple. Just have a look yourself.

JONNU SMITH WITH THE CIRCUS GRAB ‼️pic.twitter.com/CRgkyJ1DDg — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 7, 2021

Yep, it was insane on all levels. The Pats haven’t needed Mac Jones to do much so far as they came into this game with a rushing mindset. That mindset is probably spurred by the fact that the weather in Buffalo right now is absolutely horrible as it’s incredibly windy and cold, making passing the ball very difficult. With the Pats downhill game, and a strong defensive approach, they could very well beat the Bills without having Mac Jones attempt more than 15 passes.

This game has a lot on the line. The Pats and Bills are both 8-4 right now with New England having a slight advantage in conference record, giving them the #1 seed for now. If they win, they hold on to the spot. Lose and they could tumble all the way to 5th. New England currently leads 11-7.

Also Read: “Patrick Mahomes continues to struggle, opposite of Tom Brady”: Skip Bayless flames Chiefs quarterback for underperforming compared to NFL GOAT