Jordan Poyer’s Gorgeous Wife Rachel Bush Gives a Shoutout to Playoff Bound Bills After Jaguars Loss Against Titans

The Buffalo Bills have made it to the playoffs, against all odds. As Bills Mafia celebrates this milestone, safety Jordan Poyer’s biggest fan and wife Rachel Bush couldn’t contain her excitement as she took to Instagram to congratulate the team. The Jaguars’ loss to the Titans carried good news for the Bills, who are currently facing off against the Dolphins.

Rachel Bush took to her Instagram stories to reshare the Bills announcement that read ‘Playoff Bound,’ as the team made it to their fifth straight playoff appearance. Ever the Bills fan, Bush congratulated them alongside a blue heart. On a four-game winning streak, the team could clinch the AFC East division if they manage a win over the Dolphins. Otherwise, they would have to settle for a wildcard spot, at no. 7 seed.

The Jaguars’ loss led to a domino effect, allowing the Houston Texans to secure the AFC South title, and the Steelers and Bills to secure playoff spots. A bitter conclusion to a once-promising season unfolded as the Jacksonville Jaguars, who began with the promise of meeting playoff expectations with an impressive 8-3 start, limped to the finish line.

Unfortunately, their aspirations took a hit as they closed out the season with five losses in their last six games, including a challenging four-game losing streak.

Over the years, Poyer’s wife has gained a substantial following on social media, where she regularly posts support for her husband and the Bills. She is also a regular fixture at the Bills’ home games. She shares glimpses of her private life with her fans, including her time with her husband and children, and even her game appearances. So much so that, she even has a dedicated section of highlights where she has commemorated all her time that she supported the Bills at their games. She is also supporting the Bills from the Suites today against Miami. Bush’s support for her husband highlights a supportive marriage and the story behind their relationship is equally heart-touching.

A Twitter Love Story

Interestingly, Rachel Bush and her footballer husband met online! Their connection began on Twitter when Bush was just 18 years old, sparking a relationship that began around 2015 and has endured since then. While attending Newcomb Central School and pursuing studies at Florida Atlantic University, Bush focused on her education while Poyer dedicated his time to playing in the NFL.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Aliyah, into the world on December 30, 2016, and two years later, they sealed their commitment in marriage on February 17, 2018, in Jamaica. Their mutual support remains evident on social media, with both frequently expressing admiration and encouragement for each other through posts and stories.