Pat McAfee Reveals What Would Prompt Him to Join Aaron Rodgers On an Ayahuasca Trip: “I Think We Know the Right People To Go Do It With”

Anushree Gupta
Published

Pat McAfee Aaron Rodgers
Credit: USA Today

Jordan Poyer pushed the envelope by sharing his Ayahuasca journey to Costa Rica with his NFL friends Aaron Rodgers and Von Miller. The footage of NFL athletes treading the mind-boggling journey caught the attention of many, including the Pat McAfee Show host. Reacting to the out-of-the-box vacationing scenes with venturers enjoying the smoke in small huts amidst a jungle and drum-music setting, McAfee hinted at his willingness to experience a similar trip, should an opportunity present himself.

Pat McAfee, though a fierce former punter, admitted that he lacks the courage for an Ayahuasca retreat currently. He mentioned that if he ever reaches a point where he feels the need for such an experience, he knows precisely whom he would join. Speaking on his the Pat McAfee Show, the host noted,

“I think even I who is maybe the biggest ‘Yo, this is dope…I’ll do it’ in history…I think I’d be a little bit rattled,” explained Pat McAfee.

However, known for his gutsy demeanor, Pat McAfee didn’t rule out the possibility of giving Ayahuasca a try entirely.

“I don’t know if I’m mentally tough enough to do it but if I get to a point you know where I would like to go change some things either about my viewpoints or how I’m feeling or how my brain’s operating…I think we know the right people go do it with.”

To add more perspective, Ayahuasca, described as a psychoactive brew, has been under the lens for its impact on consciousness. It’s prepared from the leaves of the Psychotria viridis shrub and the Banisteriopsis caapi vine, with hallucinogenic properties, which intrigued McAfee to his core.

Pat McAfee Applauds NFL Peers for the Spiritual Experience

Pat McAfee doesn’t view it as an endeavor for the faint-hearted. In fact, he would be treading on eggshells himself for any such experience in the future. McAfee’s contemplation on joining Rodgers and Miller on an Ayahuasca trip could open him up to its psychological benefit. That being said, the reputed former punter also reacted with much pride for everyone who safely navigated the ‘spiritual’ retreat.

Taking up Jordan Poyer‘s current standing, Pat McAfee and the show’s crew discussed his induction into the Miami Dolphins. As of Mar. 18, 224, Poyer stepped into the Dolphins pod after Xavien Howard’s release. His deal includes a one-year contract with the fourth franchise of his 12-year career.

Aaron Rodgers, who previously appeared on the Pat McAfee Show was also named a potential peer for sharing the experience. Therefore, talking about Rodgers’ presence, he added,

“There’s Aaron in the middle, obviously going through it. He is an avid user of aya [ayahuasca] and believes in everything that can do for people.”

The experience, however difficult, was viewed in a positive light by Pat McAfee as he called it ‘working on yourself’. He also discussed the nuances of the experience, drawing attention to the temperature, the feel, and everything else he saw in the video, opening himself up to such varied experiences in the future.

