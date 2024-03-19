Jordan Poyer Shares Never Before Seen Footage of Aaron Rodgers in Ayahuasca Trip

Time and time again, Aaron Rodgers has talked about the plant-based psychedelic — Ayahuasca — which, according to him, has helped him revive his career and enhance his personal life. But he’s not the only one singing its praises, as Jordan Poyer, who was recently released by the Bills, has been very vocal about how Ayahuasca helped him with his year-long struggle with alcohol.

Advertisement

Poyer, who recently signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Dolphins, shared a few pictures from his recent trip to Costa Rica on Instagram alongside Aaron Rodgers. In one of the carousels of pictures he shared, Poyer, Rodgers, and a group of people can be seen walking into the sea. Perhaps it was all part of the spiritual gateway.

That, however, was only the beginning, as a recent video posted on his page truly highlights the depth to which an individual goes during these retreats. In the video, a group of people, including the two NFL stars, can be seen getting into a van that takes them to the sweat lodge. The whole thing is taking place inside a green setting, possibly in the forest, and in one part of the video, goats can be heard bleating.

Advertisement

Every male participant can be seen sporting only shorts, as they are seen receiving some sort of smoke before immersing themselves in nature. Subsequently, they are all directed to the sweat lodge, where participants appear to struggle to adjust. But that’s part of the process. At one point, an individual approaches Poyer and offers him something, presumably a psychedelic substance, which he can be seen ingesting. The video concludes with everyone relaxing outside, all covered in mud, and enjoying juice from bottles. In the captions, Poyer wrote,

“TE-MAZ-CALLLLL️️️️”

It’s truly a brutal process and isn’t for the faint of hearts. Rodgers is going into the 2024 season on the back of a season-ending Achilles tear, and perhaps these methods, which are unconventional to some, will help him lead the Jets to the promised land. The same goes for Poyer, who will now be looking to make his mark in Miami.

Jordan Poyer Answers Fans’ Questions About the Ayahuasca Retreat

Poyer’s video about his recent trip to Costa Rica has sent fans into a frenzy. Even Aaron Rodgers extended his support by liking the post. Most comments were inquiries about the location of the ritual, while others had their doubt about the whole thing, with one fan going as far as to label it ‘satanic’. To this, Poyer responded by calling the user ‘Agent Smith’, the antagonist of the movie Matrix.

Advertisement

Another fan, who was clearly impressed by the video, asked Poyer if this would be a documentary and would be released in the near future. Poyer assured them that it would indeed be available to watch for free at some point. Interestingly, when one person let another user know that the ritual was an Ayahuasca ceremony, Poyer in the comments declined it. Take a look:

All said and done, it’s worth mentioning that N,N-Dimethyltryptamine, the main psychoactive drug in ayahuasca, has been illegal in the US since 1970, as per Newport Academy. Not only fans but also experts have their doubts about this plant-based psychedelic and its effects, but Rodgers, time and time again, has stressed that its effects are praiseworthy.