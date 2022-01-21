“Josh Allen is the most dangerous QB remaining in the Playoffs”: Booger McFarland backs Bills QB ahead of Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

A lot of Elite QB’s are still competing for a Super Bowl. And ESPN’s Booger McFarland believes Josh Allen is the best of the best.

Outside of Jimmy G and the 49ers, every QB still in contention had stellar seasons. Joey Burrow, Matthew Stafford and Patrick Mahomes led their teams to division wins and a playoff win. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have a tight race for MVP. Ryan Tannehill led the Titans to the No.1 seed in the AFC Josh Allen led the Bills to their 2nd consecutive divisional title.

But amongst them all, Booger McFarland believes Josh Allen might be the best.

JOSH ALLEN WAS UNSTOPPABLE! More TDs than incompletions 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HmLTifuF9t — ESPN (@espn) January 16, 2022

Booger McFarland believes Josh Allen is the most dangerous QB in the playoffs.

In an appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Thursday, McFarland dubbed the Buffalo Bills quarterback the “most dangerous” quarterback remaining in the NFL playoffs.

“Josh Allen. And he’s gotta be because [the Bills] are so quarterback-centric,” McFarland said when asked who he thought the most dangerous quarterback still left in the playoffs was on Thursday’s show. “They can’t do anything offensively without the quarterback… so Josh Allen needs to be the focus because he’s gonna run it 10-to-15 times this weekend.”

“He’s probably gonna throw it another 40-to-50 time. And even then, that might not be enough because the guy he’s going against is arguably the most talented guy we’ve ever seen at the position in Patrick Mahomes.”

“So yeah, Josh Allen is that dude.”

“He’s 6-5, 245 [pounds] and he knows that even when pressure’s coming that it doesn’t affect him… He’s a modern-day Big Ben that’s as athletic as some of these mobile quarterbacks,” McFarland explained. “I guarantee you Allen is probably a 4.6, 4.7 [40-yard-dash] guy. He can run. So imagine Big Ben, as tough as he was to tackle in the pocket, except now when he breaks out of the pocket he can run 4.5, 4.6 and get first downs. That’s what Allen is.” .@ESPNBooger explains why he thinks Josh Allen is the most dangerous QB remaining in the Playoffs.. #NFL #Bills For Booger’s full appearance: https://t.co/BxgPxGk1o0 pic.twitter.com/edwSQpQvv7 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 20, 2022 All eyes will be on Allen if the Bills have a legitimate shot at beating Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday.

