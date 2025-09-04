Josh Allen Opens Up About What His Post-NFL Career Would Look Like

Josh Allen has already carved a reputation as one of football’s most electrifying quarterbacks, amassing 4000+ passing yards straight from 2020 to 2023. And with the 29-year-old dual-threat QB’s NFL MVP win last season, it can be said with utmost confidence that Allen is firmly in his prime.

Allen has been winning off the field, too, having signed a 6-year $330 million deal earlier this year. Even his personal life has been equally fulfilling, marked by his recent marriage to actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld.

And even as his day job consumes most of his time, fans have started to notice that Allen has found ways to branch out, often through light-hearted, humorous commercials that showcase a different side of him.

The most recent example came with Pepsi’s “Tailgate Crashers” campaign, where the Bills QB, alongside Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson, donned the brand’s iconic blue jumpsuits and playfully went around ensuring fans had the right drink to pair with their game-day food.

It was a perfect example of Allen letting loose in a space beyond football, while still keeping it fun and tied back to the sport. And honestly, if football wasn’t his thing, you could easily picture him fitting right in on a movie set.

Josh Allen and Justin Jefferson team up in a new @pepsi commercial. (Posted by Josh Allen on IG)#BillsMafia | #JoshAllen pic.twitter.com/Kj6Sa5dCv6 — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) September 3, 2025

Naturally, this made for a perfect question when Allen sat down with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth on the Fitz & Whit podcast. The former, noting the success of their guest’s commercials, asked whether the Bills quarterback ever envisioned a post-football career in acting.

In response, Allen admitted he has some creative input in the ads he does, but when it comes to Hollywood, he isn’t exactly looking ahead to a second career. “I do. I have some creative control now… I’m not going to say no to the acting thing, but I’d like to think that after football, I just kind of disappear. That’d be nice,” he explained.

The QB then doubled down on the point, emphasizing that commercials are probably as far as he’s willing to go:

“I don’t know if it’s for me. That’s not me. I’m going to leave that up to the professionals and my wife. Yeah, and I’ll be there supporting and cheering her on. But I don’t know if it’s for me. With some of these commercials, I think that’s basically as far as I can go or will go.”

For someone who has reached the peak of the sport, Allen’s response was refreshingly grounded. Rather than leaning into the fame or chasing the next spotlight, he seems content keeping life simple. Football has always been his dream, and now that he’s living it, the rest feels like a bonus.

And so, while fans may continue to enjoy the funny commercials or viral moments, Allen seems to have made peace with the fact that once his playing days are done, the next act may not be on TV or in Hollywood, but away from the spotlight entirely.