Conor McGregor Net Worth: How Did the UFC Superstar Earn $1Mil in 9 Seconds Beating Aaron Rodgers, Canelo Alvarez, Jake Paul, and More

The UFC has former two-weight world champion Conor McGregor to thank for the enormous influx in revenue the company has seen since his arrival in the fighting promotion.

While the Irishman has replaced the precedence over the contentious subject of fighter pay, the UFC, being the pinnacle for a corporation in the sport of martial arts, continues to pay their fighters a subsidized wage.

This is in comparison to every other professional sport in the world, which pays its athletes their true worth. With that being said, McGregor in himself is an entity. The ‘Notorious’ one has perfected the art of marketing and promotion, earning himself millions en route to global stardom.

According to the 34-year-old himself, he provided insight into just how much remuneration he receives per fight while taking a subtle dig at multiple prominent American athletes.

9 seconds to a mill. And still, I’ve faster KO’s my record. https://t.co/e4I3xgD8Ii — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2022

McGregor in a tweet stated-

“9 seconds to a mill. And still, I’ve faster KO’s my record.”

The former 155lbs world champion sits on top of the list of the ‘fastest earning athletes’ of 2022. The list includes some of the most prominent athletes in professional sports in the US, such as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Tyson Fury, Aaron Rodgers, etc.

A phenomenal achievement for the striking connoisseur.

His million, which he attained for a work time of nine seconds, came against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout. Although he was unsuccessful, the finish to the fight still has his supporters campaigning for another round.

Conor McGregor: The face of the fight game!

While many still question the level at which he will be able to compete, having had multiple hurdles over the past few years, there is one aspect of the UFC that hasn’t changed. That is, Conor McGregor is still the ‘money fight’.

McGregor arrived in the UFC as a young man, who manifested how his entire career would pan out. As such, he devised a meticulous plan to enable him to reach the top of the food chain, winning two world championships in the span of one year.

Although he has faced some obstacles since he obtained double-champ status, McGregor has today remained the primary cash cow of the UFC.

His pay-per-view record in the company is a testament to that. When Conor McGregor fights, the whole world watches!

The return of Mystic Mac?!

The leg injury sustained by Conor McGregor in July of 2021 against Dustin Poirier has left the Irishman sidelined for more than a year. Initial statements from the 34-year-old himself stated that he would be competition ready by the latter part of 2022.

I am clear for testing in February. I will complete my two tests per USADA and we are booking a fight. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2022

However, that seems unlikely. Rather, the ‘Notorious’ is ready to make his highly anticipated return in the latter half of 2023, given that he needs to enter the USADA testing pool. The ‘Mac’ has been out of the testing pool due to the medication he is under.

With a return on the horizon, it’ll be interesting to see who Conor McGregor faces off with in what could probably be one final run to the title.

