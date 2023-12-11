Josh Allen Responds to How He Fells After the Refs Ruled Out the Potential Game Winning TD by the Chiefs

Has Patrick Mahomes‘ sideline tantrum overshadowed Josh Allen‘s victory at Arrowhead against the Chiefs? The two-time NFL MVP burst into anger on the sidelines when a clear yet controversial offside call overturned their game-winning TD.

It came off as a welcome relief for Allen and Bill’s side chasing that elusive playoff berth. This loss could have made that task nearly impossible. Josh was asked in Buffalo’s post-game press conference what was going through his mind when he saw the flag on Kadarius Toney’s touchdown.

The Bills’ QB stated that he believed that flag was for his team, as it’s highly unlikely for an offensive offside. So the only thing he focused on was stepping onto the field to do his job again. Allen felt some calm and excitement when he saw that the flag was for the Chiefs, as it had wiped off their TD. He said,

“ I originally thought it was on us. I didn’t know what the flag was for. I was getting ready to go out there and score. But that was an exciting moment. That’s the situation you want to be in with the ball in your hands with time left 2 timeouts and a chance to go out again and score,” followed by, “That was going through my mind, making sure our offence knew we were going back on the field and ready to go score a TD.”

It was a fortunate ending to the match for the Bills, but a cruel twist of fate for their opponent and Toney. It was Toney’s blunder that wiped off his TD and it led to one of the greatest moments to take place this season.

Patrick Mahomes Overshadows Josh Allen

With Josh Allen at the helm, the Buffalo Bills escaped Arrowhead with another win, courtesy of the offside call. What appeared to be a game-clinching TD turned into an offensive offside by Kadarius Toney. Later, referee Carl Cheffers even clarified that the penalty was very much necessary due to Toney lining up over the ball.

Nevertheless, Buffalo’s shot caller’s winning celebration was somewhat spoiled during the post-match handshake when livid Mahomes started ranting and venting his frustration. While exchanging a hug, the Chiefs’ QB was heard saying,

” Worst f*cking call I’ve ever seen. Offensive offside man, f*cking terrible.”

The behavior seemed out of character for Mahomes, as he has been lauded in the past for keeping his cool in most tense situations. But it’s also a sign of how things are going for the 2-time NFL MVP and the defending champions. The offense struggled yet again to score points, as he finished another match under 300 yards. An offense that was averaging almost 30 points last year is now averaging just 23.

Mahomes was still salty about the call in a post-match press conference. He said it was a tough pill to swallow, not just for him but for football. In his view, the ref ruined a great play. Mahomes added that he had never seen an offensive offside call from a ref in his 7 years in the league and blamed the ref for deciding the outcome of yet another great match. He said,

“It was obviously tough to swallow. Not only for me but for football, to take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis to make a play like that. We want guys on the field to decide the game. Refs are human, they make mistakes but every week it’s something. Another game we are talking about refs, that’s not good for the NFL.”

The Bills have a 42% chance of making the playoffs courtesy of a close win. They take on the Cowboys in game week 15. The Chiefs, on the other hand, are still playoff-bound but could lose the home turf advantage during the post-season courtesy of losing out the top AFC seed to either the Dolphins or the Ravens. They take on the Patriots next week.