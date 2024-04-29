Star Draftee WR Xavier Worthy Reportedly Manifested His Chiefs Move Into Existence

Xavier Worthy’s stocks skyrocketed after he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds breaking the NFL Combine record in March. While the special moment confirmed his ticket to the NFL, doubts were lingering on where the Texas player would land. However, it was his manifestation that proved to be powerful as he got drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs as the 28th overall pick.

Advertisement

In the last two months, the mock drafts have been projecting Xavier Worthy to be a late first-round pick. However, nobody expected that the Chiefs would manage to land the fastest wide receiver as initially, they had the 32nd pick in the first round. It was pretty much clear, that the Buffalo Bills, the San Francisco 49ers, or the Las Vegas Raiders would draft him a bit earlier.

During a recent ESPN discussion, Adam Schefter shared that Xavier expressed a desire to join the Chiefs much before the NFL draft happened. He even joked with his agent, asking to let all teams know he would love to play alongside Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

After Xavier heard his name called on the first day of the NFL draft, he thought the Buffalo Bills had picked him at number 28. But when he found out he was headed to play with Pat Mahomes, he simply couldn’t believe it. It’s like his dream came true! Now, Xavier gets to play alongside his idol and joins one of the strongest teams in the NFL.

How the Chiefs Managed to Land Xavier Worthy

How did the Chiefs pull off getting Xavier Worthy from the Bills at the last minute? They traded picks, moving up four spots in the draft. But it wasn’t simple. The Chiefs had to give up their 32nd pick, plus a fourth-rounder and a seventh-rounder, to the Bills for the 28th pick.

Now, the Chiefs offense includes two speediest wide receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Xavier Worthy along with Rashee Rice on their roster. However, Rice’s availability for the next season isn’t confirmed as he was involved in a high speed car crash that might keep him suspended for few games if found guilty.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid believes in Xavier Worthy and thinks highly of him. He’s confident Xavier will bring quality to the team. Patrick Mahomes and other Chiefs players are also thrilled to have him join. They expressed their excitement through heartfelt tweets about Xavier, creating a memorable moment for him.