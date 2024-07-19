mobile app bar

Josh Allen Responds to Spending Time With Travis Kelce Despite the Chiefs Ending His Super Bowl Hopes

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Josh Allen Responds to Spending Time With Travis Kelce Despite the Chiefs Ending His Super Bowl Hopes

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has positioned himself as one of the most explosive dual-threat QBs; however, he has yet to secure a ring. Last season, many NFL fans predicted him to have been the frontrunner for the Lombardi Trophy, but the Chiefs had different plans. Hence, it was surprising to see Allen spend quality time with Travis Kelce, the man who thwarted his Super Bowl dreams last season.

From Aaron Rodgers to Josh Allen to Travis Kelce, a host of NFL royalty has been spending time at Lake Tahoe for the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament. Some visuals from the event showed an unexpected sight: Kelce and Allen enjoying themselves together.

Hence, when asked about his experience with Travis, the Bills’ QB described it as quite ‘awesome.’ While he acknowledged their on-field rivalry, Allen emphasized that being a professional means switching it off in personal life. So, off the field, he has nothing against Kelce.

He bonded with the Chiefs TE over their shared love of golf and admitted that it was enjoyable interacting with many NFL stars away from the football chaos.

“It’s awesome. At the end of the day, we are football players. We play on different teams, but we still love football. We love golf, and there’s a lot of similarities that we all have. So we get to come out here and be normal people because we are normal people, and it’s fun to see guys outside of the field.”

While it’s heartening to see Allen having a ball at the golf course with his conference rival, it’s hard to imagine what the Bills Mafia would be feeling. After all, it was Kelce who single-handedly demolished their Super Bowl aspirations last year.

Throwback to When KC Chiefs Thwarted the Bills at the Playoffs 27–24

The Buffalo Bills are one of the 12 NFL teams that have never won the Super Bowl. At the same time, watching their longtime AFC rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, win three titles in the past five years has been tough for them.

What hurts the Bills Mafia even more is that Josh Allen & Co. consistently manage to defeat the Chiefs in the regular season. However, in the Mahomes-Allen era, the Bills have struggled to get past the Chiefs in the playoffs.

Therefore, expectations and desperation were at a record high for the fanbase last season, especially since the Divisional Round matchup against the Chiefs was held at their home stadium. Buffalo fans believed that by making the environment as hostile as possible for the Chiefs, their team might finally have a chance.

However, while the fans did their part, the players couldn’t match up as Kelce and Isiah Pacheco led an epic comeback for the Chiefs, turning a 13-17 deficit into a 27-24 victory in the fourth quarter. Just like that, Kelce’s two touchdowns were enough to end yet another season of heartbreak for the Bills.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

Share this article

Don’t miss these