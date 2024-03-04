Caleb Williams Gets Trolled Yet Again, Despite ‘Leaving Last’ After Saturday Night Drills; “Class Act by Not Participating in Anything”

November 18, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Southern California quarterback CALEB WILLIAMS (13) warms up between plays during the first half of a NCAA, College League, USA football game between Southern California and UCLA at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAt158 20231118_zsp_t158_044 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to go first in the 2024 NFL draft. But he has been making some unexpected moves lately. Instead of doing the usual stuff at the NFL Combine, like getting a medical checkup and competing in drills, the 2022 Heisman winner decided to show up just for the interviews.

When Caleb spoke to the media, he clarified that he is not refusing medical checkups, but he will do them with teams he visits later in the upcoming weeks, as not all 32 teams will pick him. And as for not throwing at the Combine, he believes he has played enough games and NFL teams should watch his game films to see how competitive he is.

However, while he didn’t take part in any activities as promised, he did stay until the end of the Saturday event. NFL analyst Peter Schrager mentioned in a post that Caleb made sure to say goodbye to everyone involved in running the event before leaving the arena.

While the league itself shared a clip of Caleb in an empty field and applauded his “Class Act”, fans weren’t at all impressed. The majority of them noted that it was another attention-grabbing ‘stunt’, while a few pulled no punches before asserting that he should not be picked by any team in the draft. One of these fans remarked, “Class act by not participating in anything??” Take a look:

Caleb Williams has been attracting a lot of attention as he tries different tactics to land the best spot but perhaps the best deal as well. Moreover, he is entering the draft without an agent because his father wasn’t satisfied with the ones they met, as per TotalSports. Interestingly, he is following in the footsteps of Lamar Jackson, who also went without an agent and, to his date, is represented by his mom.

Caleb Williams Draws Comparisons to Aaron Rodgers during NFL Combine

During Caleb Williams’ discussion of his NFL Combine decision on Friday, the media caught him off guard with questions about his height and measurements. He mentioned it was the first time he heard about it and compared himself to Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback for the New York Jets. He said,

“It’s news to me about my height and size. I’m roughly the same size as Aaron Rodgers – around 215/220 pounds and 6-1, 6-2.”



According to ESPN, Caleb stands at 6 feet 1 inch and weighs about 215 pounds. Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, is an inch taller and weighs 223 pounds. While Caleb makes a fair comparison, only time will tell if he can match Rodgers’ consistency in the league, considering Rodgers has played 19 seasons. And he still has some football left in him.