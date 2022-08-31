Tom Brady and wife have built a $650 million empire, but Gisele Bundchen was once ‘not satisfied’ with their marriage

Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen are hugely successful in their respective careers. However, things weren’t working out well between them in married life.

Tom Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. He has been active for more than two decades in the NFL and is still hungry to achieve more.

He announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year but then un-retired in a matter of weeks. Needless to say, he loves the sport probably more than anything else in the world.

However, through the years, there have been several rumors about things not going well in his personal life. Recently, when Tom was asked why he missed the Bucs training camp for the first 11 days, he replied by saying that was dealing with the sh*t going on in his personal life.

“It’s all personal, you know? Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with so we all have really unique challenges to our life,” Brady claimed while answering questions regarding the possible reasons of his absence from training camp. This again green lit the rumors of a possible rift between him and Gisele.

Tom Brady claimed that things weren’t working out well in married life for Gisele

Tom’s net worth is around $250 million whereas Gisele’s net worth stands at a whopping $400 million. Together they have built a monumental empire. However, the couple’s massive net worth also suggests that they have to devote a lot of time to work which can lead to marital issues and misunderstandings.

In a cover story for British Vogue‘s June 2022 issue, Gisele had reflected on the impact Tom’s schedule has on the family. “His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids.”

“It’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids,” she had stated.

Even Brady has had his say about the marital problems he has faced with Gisele. In 2020, during an appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM, Tom had stated, “a couple of years ago, she didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family.”

“She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house,” he had said. “She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage. So I needed to make a change in that. Her point was, ‘Well, yeah, of course this works for you. It all works for you. But it doesn’t work for me,'” Tom had further stated.

It all worked out well for the power couple back then and we hope it stays that way. Tom is set to lead the Bucs yet again this season and it will be interesting to see how he performs.

