Trinidad Chambliss’ Injunction: Judge Robert Whitwell Details NCAA’s Mistakes in 92-Minute Verdict

What should have been a straightforward ruling on eligibility turned into a long, winding courtroom spectacle as Robert Whitwell granted Trinidad Chambliss a sixth year of eligibility and sharply criticized the National Collegiate Athletic Association for mishandling his case.

During the 92-minute ruling, Whitwell spent nearly an hour delivering a rambling preamble before finally issuing an injunction that clears Chambliss to play in 2026. About 45 minutes in, the judge unexpectedly brought up Carson Beck, incorrectly suggesting that Beck had not taken classes in two years.

The remark had no direct relevance to the case and drew widespread confusion, highlighting how unfocused parts of the hearing had become.

45 minutes into the judge's preamble to his decision (which is clearly going to be in favor of Chambliss), he randomly brings up Carson Beck playing in the Fiesta Bowl and says — incorrectly — that he hadn't taken a class in 2 years. What are we doing here. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) February 12, 2026

Despite the detours, Whitwell’s central conclusion was clear. He ruled that the NCAA wrongly denied Chambliss’ waiver because it claimed there was no documentation of a medical redshirt in 2022, when Chambliss was sidelined by respiratory issues at Ferris State. According to the judge, that position ignored crucial evidence submitted later.

“By ignoring these letters and supporting documentation,” Whitwell wrote, “the court is of the opinion that the NCAA erroneously and unfairly determined that Trinidad was medically and physically capable of competing.”

The judge's hour-long rambling comes down to this: The NCAA denied Trinidad's waiver b/c there was no documentation of a medical redshirt in 2022. The judge says they acted in "bad faith" by "ignoring" 2025 submissions of his medical records & doctor's letter. Case closed. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) February 12, 2026

He accused the NCAA of acting in “bad faith” by disregarding medical records and a doctor’s letter submitted in 2025, which showed Chambliss was unfit to play in 2022 and never dressed for a game.

Chambliss’ attorney, Thomas Mars, also referenced Beck during the hearing in an attempt to contrast academic engagement.

“I happened to watch some of the interview with Carson Beck… he wasn’t even going to classes anymore,” Mars said. “Trinidad is enrolled in Ole Miss and looking forward to getting back with his teammates.”

That comparison, which helped fuel the judge’s later comments became one of the most talked-about moments of the case. Ultimately, Whitwell ruled that Chambliss met the criteria for a medical redshirt and would suffer “irreparable harm” if denied another season.

The injunction allows him to return in 2026, though the NCAA still has the option to appeal. The case underscored growing tensions between athletes and the NCAA, as eligibility disputes increasingly move from internal appeals into public courtrooms.