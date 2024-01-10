Patrick Mahomes on Path to Surpass Troy Aikman’s Career Record During His Wild Card Faceoff With the Dolphins

Every NFL season promises euphoria with some new records made and others shattered. As Patrick Mahomes gears up for the playoff run for the seventh time in his career, this postseason carries extra weight for the same reason. The star quarterback has the golden opportunity to eclipse Cowboys legend Troy Aikman’s record with one more win to claim.

Mahomes has proved to be a playoff loyalist, propelling his team to all seven times since his draft in 2017. On the other hand, Aikman was a three-time Super Bowl Champion who boasts a record of 11-5 before his retirement in 2001. This brings legendary America’s Team’s quarterback close to Patrick Mahomes record, who already has 11 wins and 3 losses on his postseason roster. Therefore, the stage is set just right for Mahomes who is set to face Tua Tagolvailoa lead team on Jan. 14.

The Super Bowl LVII champions had quite a rough patch later this season. However, as they successfully clinched the No. 3 seed, a recoup is expected from the team. Their conclusion to the season was a close call with a 1-point lead over the Arizona Cardinals. Though the most important names stayed out to enjoy their rest week, the marginal win still rattles the fans’ minds. However, only a powerful display against the Miami Dolphins is a necessity, who might look to avenge themselves, especially when the stakes are higher.

Can Patrick Mahomes Lead the Chiefs to Repeat History?

Earlier in the season, the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs clashed in a memorable Week 9 game at Frankfurt, Germany. The Chiefs emerged victorious with a 21-14 scoreline, marking the first-ever game in Frankfurt. While the winners remained dominating in the first half with a 21-point lead, the Dolphins had a comeback later. However, a crucial fumble in the final minutes sent the victory to the Chiefs’ record.

Citing the history, the upcoming AFC Wildcard Matchup promises to be nothing short of a spectacle. The Dolphins have every reason to redeem themselves since they lost their final two games of the season. Moreover, this is a redemption fest for wide receiver Tyreek Hill who had five years of his career with the Chiefs before his transition in 2021.

However, the road to victory for the Dolphins and Chiefs isn’t an easy one, as they reel with challenges of their own. The Dolphins have an L2 streak to shatter, as the Chiefs saw offensive struggles leading to Mahomes’ spat recently. On the flip side, the Miami Dolphins have the right motivation for retribution, while the Chiefs have a home advantage. Therefore, the only assurance is a game of thrill as the fierce opponents come together at the Arrowhead Stadium.