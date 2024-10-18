NFL’s International Super Bowl Chatter Echoes Loud In London’s Wembley Stadium

The NFL began in 1920, and now, a century later, the magic and the spirit of football have crossed boundaries and culture, instilling within fans all over the world a deep-rooted passion for the gridiron and the ball that flies across it. Though the sport has always been traditionally restricted to the bounds of the United States of America, it might be finally heading to a distant land soon, which would be a first for them.

The NFL started to actively spread beyond the United States in 2004, with the introduction of the International Player Pathway Program. This policy would aim to increase the number of players outside the United States or Canada in the NFL.

Since then, global popularity has been one of the biggest aims of the organization to ensure that the flame of compassion for football warmed fans in nearly every corner of the world.

WWE WrestleMania is a no longer the top priority for London as the NFL has expressed interest in hosting the Super Bowl in Wembley Stadium. (Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter) pic.twitter.com/r1szQEvTjs — Cultaholic Wrestling (@Cultaholic) October 18, 2024

As per recent reports, the NFL has shown a keen interest in hosting a Super Bowl in the renowned Wembley Stadium, London, sometime in the future. While it could serve as a commuting issue to many die-hard American football fans, this could go on to be a Super Bowl unlike any other throughout history.

Seeing as how the NFL hosted the first-ever regular season in Brazil and two games were held in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the organization is becoming more and more acquainted with the idea of taking football across the globe.

Moreover, NFL Executive Vice President Peter O’Reilly was also heard talking about the possibility that the Super Bowl could be hosted by a non-American country, which would be a huge step for the organization.

Peter O’Reilly clears the air on whether Super Bowl is headed to London

This idea is in its fetal stage, and already, the American fans have expressed their dismay with such a possibility. The Super Bowl has always been something grandly personal to the people of the U.S., and as such, it’s understandable why they wouldn’t want to see the biggest event of their year being hosted in a foreign land. Regardless, O’Reilly assured the fans that it’s an idea that hasn’t even hit the drawing pad yet.

“We know we’ve got the passion around the world. We’ve got some great buildings, like Tottenham, that could potentially host a Super Bowl. But our (international) focus is really around regular season games and obviously we would never rule something out down the line, but it’s not something that we are talking about or is front burner for us.”

“The notion of an international Super Bowl is far from the front-burner,” the NFL’s Peter O’Reilly said. “… Obviously would never rule something out down the line but not something that we’re talking about or is front-burner for us.” https://t.co/Lz4TaCYFqI — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) October 17, 2024

Now, with the real possibility of the Super Bowl being hosted in England one day, it could indicate that the NFL is changing its century-old ways and is ready to share the sport globally.