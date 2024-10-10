Now Worth Over $45 Million, Deion Sanders Used to Hustle for Pocket Money By Selling Home Run Balls

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sideline during the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images.

Deion Sanders’ fortunes didn’t always look this good. The Buffs HC now boasts a net worth exceeding $45 million, but his journey to success began with a unique hustle during his childhood.

Growing up in Fort Myers, Florida, Sanders’ childhood was marked by poverty, a divorced family, and an absent father. It was in Myers that he discovered his knack for entrepreneurship while attending local baseball games.

He once recounted how he would skip school to collect home run balls and sell them for profit. “I used to beat everybody running when they hit the home run balls,” he said, emphasizing his speed and determination to capitalize on these opportunities.

In third grade, he would gather balls hit during games, particularly those from Kansas City Royals spring training games and sell them in the stands.

He also sought out cracked bats and autographs from players like George Brett and Amos Otis, which he sold for prices ranging from $3.50 for a ball to $15 for a bat. He revealed,

“I would sit right there when they would come out of the clubhouse and I would get their autographs, and I would beg for cracked bats. Cracked bats were like 10 bucks or $15, A good home run ball in [batting practice] was like $3.50.”

This early venture not only provided him with pocket money but also instilled a sense of business acumen that would serve him well in his later career. And well, the rest, as they say, is history.

Deion Sanders’ Net Worth

Today, Deion Sanders is not only celebrated for his athletic prowess but also for his role as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. His journey from hustling home run balls to becoming a multi-millionaire reflects his relentless drive and adaptability.

With an estimated net worth of $45 million, Sanders continues to inspire many with his story of resilience and ambition.

During his prime, Sanders was among the highest-paid athletes globally, raking in between $10 million and $15 million annually in the late 1990s from a combination of endorsement deals and contracts with both MLB and NFL teams.

This financial success allowed him to forge strong business relationships. One of those relationships was with the University of Colorado, which culminated in December 2022 when they offered him a 5-year contract worth $29.5 million to become the head coach of their football team.