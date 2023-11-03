“No, Don’t Try to Take His Question”: Lamar Jackson’s Hilarious Responses at Recent Press Meet are Bound to Earn Him More Followers

Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson recently showcased a different, more humorous side at a press meet, much to the delight of fans and followers. When probed about his remarkable 17-1 record against NFC teams, Jackson’s response was as cool as they come. He waved off the stats with a chuckle, “I don’t even want to put that in my head or let you finish that question,” perhaps expressing the desire to not get overconfident due to these stats and keeping a winning head on till the end.

This lighthearted exchange has certainly added a layer to Jackson’s public persona, ensuring that his social media following is set for a spike. As the conversation went further into his NFC record, Jackson said, “No, no! Don’t try to take his question,” playfully dismissing any further discussion on the topic.

His body language was a mix of relaxed confidence and a bit of playful mischief, shaking his head, smiling constantly, and, at one point, even covering his ears. This wasn’t just a quarterback at a press conference; this was a man thoroughly enjoying the interaction.

The news here isn’t just that Jackson is a stellar athlete with a jaw-dropping record—it’s the relatable, down-to-earth vibe he projected while fielding questions. This casual, happy-go-lucky version of Lamar made the media session entertaining, prompting even more attention from fans and media alike.

Jackson’s responses weren’t just about evading the ‘commentator’s curse’; they reflected a player focused on the next game, not past records. “No. I’m going to go in there prepared, just like any other team,” he affirmed.

Lamar Jackson: We Need to Put More Points on the Board

After the Ravens’ Week 8 victory over the Cardinals, Jackson offered a look into his serious side. He was candid about the team’s need for improvement, remarking on the excessive punting during the game, but underscored the importance of the win: “We got tough guys… who are ready to win and adapt to adversity, different types of weather, long flights, and it’s crazy.”

Lamar Jackson took a moment to talk about how the Ravens played in their game against the Cardinals. He was real about the fact that they’ve got some things to fix, even though they won. It’s this kind of honesty about the game that really shows he’s a leader who gets it, and that’s something the whole team, and the fans too, can get behind.

The Baltimore squad’s flexibility, particularly in the second half, where the run game kicked up the score, speaks volumes about their adaptability and Jackson’s role in it. With the Seahawks on the horizon, Jackson’s calm attitude might just be the start to an 18-1 record against the NFC.