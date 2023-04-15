“Tom Brady Is Following Me through Cameras”: Despite Never Meeting Him, John Cena Made a Hilarious Accusation against NFL GOAT

John Cena may very well be one of a kind in WWE but he has a lot of similarities with former NFL quarterback, Tom Brady. The sixteen-time World Champion once hilariously claimed that the NFL legend was stalking him. Surprisingly, Brady’s life and career path exhibit that he may be tracing John Cena. The former WWE Champion surely seems to think that there is some espionage going on.

Tom Brady announced his retirement in early 2023 after spending three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Much like John Cena, The 45-year-old is one of the most admired yet controversial attractions in the world of Football.

The Cenation leader also happens to be a devout NFL fan. More specifically, John is a huge fan of his NFL counterpart, Tom Brady.

John Cena once jokingly accused Tom Brady of stalking him

While speaking on Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, John Cena expressed his excitement for football. He revealed that he is a Tom Brady fan and that he has been keeping tabs on Brady’s career.

John jokingly pointed out that Tom had been following him everywhere he went. Firstly, Cena and Brady are the same age. Secondly, the WWE icon was born in New England.

Coincidentally, Brady was a central contributor to the New England Patriots for 20 seasons.

“We’re both 44. I grew up in New England, he moved to New England,” Cena explained.

“We’ve both won respective championships in our respective fields.

“I moved to Tampa, he followed me to Tampa.”

“I see this weird security camera that has been sanctioned around my property, and I think maybe he’s behind it,” Cena said.

Serendipitously, Tom Brady jumped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after John Cena moved to Tampa Bay. After connecting the dots, John Cena said he had a “secret theory” that Brady was “stalking” him.

Although Cena and Brady have never met before, the former jested that he is suspicious that he has been put a tail on by Brady, referring to the “weird security cameras” around his property.

The 16-time World Champion lost his 16th WrestleMania match

John Cena’s match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 was highly debated. The match did not gather a satisfactory response from the fans. Although the wrestling legend made Austin Theory tap out to the STF, he did not pick up the win as the ref was knocked out.

With Cena distracted and the referee out of it, Austin Theory hit the former WWE Champion with a low blow and retained his US Championship title.

Nah john cena took an L to Austin theory 😒 #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/hfpS7mtZts — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 2, 2023

John Cena ended up losing his 16th WrestleMania match. Before WrestleMania 39, Cena wrestled his last match at the Grandest Stage in 2020 against Bray Wyatt in a losing effort.

